Campaign builds on North America presence by launching in Canada

Campaign has announced its full entrance into the Canadian market with the launch of its newest dedicated regional website.

The debut of Campaign in Canada follows the acquisition of Toronto-based advertising title, The Message, in July 2023.

Haymarket Media Group, the parent company of Campaign, has entered the Canadian market as part of a broader global expansion plan for Campaign, the world’s leading business advertising and media brand.

The Canadian site is the first to debut a new look and cutting-edge functionality, including innovative data-led reporting, which will eventually be rolled out across all other Campaign sites worldwide in 2024.

David Brown and Chris Powell, co-founders of The Message, have become the joint editors of Campaign in Canada, and Haymarket will continue to expand its editorial and commercial headcount on the ground throughout 2024.

Brown and Powell said: "When we launched The Message in 2019, we wanted to be a vibrant new voice for the Canadian ad industry—breaking news, sharing all the important stories and shining a spotlight on the amazing work and creative thinkers across the industry."

“Today, we brought the lights down on The Message and brought them back up again on Campaign, feeling renewed and reinvigorated about that mission. By relaunching as Campaign, we have more resources and support to cover all things Canadian advertising in a bigger, better, and more ambitious way."

Kevin Costello, global chief executive at Haymarket Media Group, said: “When we acquired The Message last year, we were excited to enter a market flooded with opportunities—helped hugely by building on an existing, trusted media voice for advertisers that aligns perfectly with Campaign’s business model."

“Launching officially in Canada today—particularly with the look and feel of the new site—reflects the huge importance of the advertising industry in Canada to Haymarket’s expansion plans. I look forward to seeing all that’s to come for Campaign as it grows its presence in the region, as we serve our specialist content to existing and new audiences in Canada.”

The Campaign site will offer quality journalism and rigorous data-led reporting, with a mix of local and international analysis, for the Canadian domestic market.

Canada is the ninth market where Campaign has a presence, with dedicated sites already serving the UK, US, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, Middle East, India and Turkey.

Jess MacDermot, the global portfolio director for Haymarket Business Media, who leads on Campaign’s global expansion plans, said: “Campaign helps agencies, brands and media owners the world over grow their businesses and celebrate their creativity."