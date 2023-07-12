Campaign expands to Canada with acquisition of The Message

Campaign has bought The Message, a Toronto-based advertising news title, as part of a global expansion plan.

The Message, which launched in 2019, will carry joint branding with Campaign for the rest of this year, before becoming Campaign Canada in early 2024.

David Brown and Chris Powell, the editors and co-founders of The Message, will continue to run the editorial operation.

Campaign already operates in eight markets — the UK, where it was founded in 1968, the US, Asia-Pacific, Japan, China, India, Turkey and the Middle East.

Canada becomes Campaign’s ninth market and Haymarket, the parent company, said it plans to invest in other new markets globally.

Canada was “the core first focus due to its unique and fast-growing advertising market”, Haymarket said, citing forecasts that suggest it will become the sixth largest ad market in the world.

Haymarket and Campaign added they plan to expand their offering in Canada beyond editorial to live awards and conferences.

Campaign will be hiring locally in Canada for roles in marketing, subscriptions, licences and business leadership, as well as investing in additional editorial staff.

Kevin Costello, global chief executive of Haymarket Media Group, said: “Whenever we look to expand our portfolio at Haymarket, the business, people and landscape must be the right fit. We certainly found this with The Message, as it aligns perfectly with Campaign’s business model, already enjoys a specialist following of dedicated advertisers and marketers, and we’re excited to serve our content to existing and new audiences in Canada.

“We have all completely bought into what The Message stands for, the quality of its journalism and its independence of opinion. Canada is set to become the sixth biggest advertising market by 2025 – it's currently in eighth place. We know we are entering a market flooded with opportunities at the right time as we undoubtedly see the industry boom.”

Jess MacDermot, global portfolio director at Haymarket Media Group, will take on day-to-day management responsibilities for Campaign’s Canada operation.

MacDermot said: "We are so proud to be expanding the Campaign brand into such a vibrant and dynamic advertising market, which is going from strength to strength and increasing its significance on the global ad scene.

“This is a perfect marriage between the vast wealth of local knowledge, talent and experience that David and Chris bring with them and Campaign's truly unique global perspective and heritage."

Brown said: “We launched The Message in part because we love covering marketing, media and advertising, but also because we believed we could contribute something good to the industry itself.

“By shining a light on the people and work that deserve to be spotlighted, while also making sure to ask questions and set expectations, The Message strives to ensure the Canadian industry keeps moving forward in positive ways."

Powell added: “But for the Canadian industry to truly take the place it deserves on the world stage, we also needed to pay attention to what was happening there, to achieve that best-in-the-world standard. Becoming part of Campaign will help The Message achieve both of those goals.

“We are so proud of what we’ve built over the past four years — thanks to the incredible support from across the industry. Now, we are thrilled and even more excited about what lies ahead for Campaign Canada.”

Haymarket has bought out three ad industry leaders in Canada — Stephen Brown, chief executive of FUSE Create; Michael Girgis, co-founder of Big Digital and Dive Billboards; and Libby Begg, now with NABS — who were early backers of The Message.

Brown said: “We invested in David and Chris because we knew the voice of our industry had to better reflect the true passion and creativity that makes us unique… and did they ever deliver with The Message.

“It’s been an amazing journey watching this brand grow and seeing the incredible support from the community. However, now it’s time to watch The Message grow to new heights, and who better to get it there than Campaign?”

Haymarket owns more than 70 market-leading brands, including Asian Investor, ENDS, PRWeek and What Car?