Atifa Silk appointed MD of Haymarket Media Asia
Jul 20, 2020
Staff Reporters

Atifa Silk appointed MD of Haymarket Media Asia

Silk will have overall responsibility for the company’s Hong Kong and Singapore operations, including both the finance and marketing-communications sides of the business.

PRWeek is back in Asia with extensive coverage of the PR and comms world
Mar 30, 2020
Staff Reporters
Mar 30, 2020
Staff Reporters

PRWeek is back in Asia with extensive coverage of the PR and comms world

Haymarket Media announces the return of the PRWeek title in Asia.

Haymarket's profits jump 150% to £8.6 million
Jan 16, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Haymarket's profits jump 150% to £8.6 million

'More opportunity today than there ever has been,' company says.

Haymarket extends coverage of business events into global brands Campaign and C&IT
Jun 27, 2019
Staff
Jun 27, 2019
Staff

Haymarket extends coverage of business events into global brands Campaign and C&IT

Haymarket Media is fully integrating CEI into the Campaign and C&IT brands.

Mediacorp licenses Stuff in Singapore and Malaysia
Jul 13, 2016
Staff Reporters

Mediacorp licenses Stuff in Singapore and Malaysia

Haymarket Media awards Mediacorp brand license for Singapore and Malaysia.

Haymarket Media scores a double at MPAS Awards with Stuff and FourFourTwo
May 12, 2015
Staff Reporters
May 12, 2015
Staff Reporters

Haymarket Media scores a double at MPAS Awards with Stuff and FourFourTwo

Stuff and FourFourTwo, Haymarket Media’s consumer tech and football titles, picked up two awards at the Media Publishers Association Singapore (MPAS) Awards 2015 last night.

