Atifa Silk appointed MD of Haymarket Media Asia
Silk will have overall responsibility for the company’s Hong Kong and Singapore operations, including both the finance and marketing-communications sides of the business.
PRWeek is back in Asia with extensive coverage of the PR and comms world
Haymarket Media announces the return of the PRWeek title in Asia.
Haymarket's profits jump 150% to £8.6 million
'More opportunity today than there ever has been,' company says.
Haymarket extends coverage of business events into global brands Campaign and C&IT
Haymarket Media is fully integrating CEI into the Campaign and C&IT brands.
Mediacorp licenses Stuff in Singapore and Malaysia
Haymarket Media awards Mediacorp brand license for Singapore and Malaysia.
Haymarket Media scores a double at MPAS Awards with Stuff and FourFourTwo
Stuff and FourFourTwo, Haymarket Media’s consumer tech and football titles, picked up two awards at the Media Publishers Association Singapore (MPAS) Awards 2015 last night.
