Haymarket Media Group and Green Solutions acquire Garden Connect

Deal brings together publishing, content and marketing in the horticulture space.

Partnership: Deal will see Garden Connect and Green Solutions transition to become Green Solutions International.
Haymarket Media Group and Green Solutions have acquired Garden Connect, an online marketing agency for horticulture businesses.

Garden Connect is based in Amsterdam and the move will see the existing platforms of Green Solutions and Garden Connect transition over the next 12 months to become Green Solutions International.

Haymarket Media Group and Green Solutions, a marketing software company for the horticulture sector, launched a joint venture in January.

Haymarket, which owns Campaign, has a long-standing position in the horticulture media, data and information space, being the parent company of brands including Horticulture Week and Taspo, whose clients include Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew and the Tillington Garden Centres Group.

Under the deal, Garden Connect customers will be able to access the Green Solutions database, which houses thousands of photos, videos, editorial reports, plant and product data.

Kevin Costello, global chief executive at Haymarket Media Group, said: “Haymarket and Green Solutions have already enjoyed working together for some time. Now having Garden Connect on board completes a perfect platform to develop Green Solutions International. Our trio of skills and influence in the sector meant we all quickly realised how much more beneficial working together and joining forces would be, rather than competing in the same markets. 

“I am thrilled to now build on our respective expertise, creating a truly exciting product for our clients and audiences. This unique new business offering is providing a market-leading force in SaaS [software as a service] – combined with Haymarket’s existing knowledge and expertise in the horticulture industry. I look forward to seeing all that we can achieve for the entire horticulture industry in the coming months.”

Alexander Kelm, managing director and chief executive of Green Solutions, said: “Garden Connect aligns perfectly with our internationalisation strategy, transitioning from a partner to a solid part of the Green Solutions family. With its long-standing experience, overlapping product portfolio and a customer base built over decades, Garden Connect is poised to elevate our international business to the next level.

"As Green Solutions International, there is a clear plan to significantly amplify the existing growth trajectory of Garden Connect in the coming years.” 

Edwin Meijer, co-founder and chief marketing officer at Garden Connect, said: “The three of us aim to deliver the best possible experience to every stakeholder in the garden industry. These changes also mean new opportunities to significantly grow our offering – from access to thousands of new images on the comprehensive photo database to integrating the outstanding Green Solutions signage system, so retailers can instantly create printable signages for their stores.

