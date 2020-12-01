Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Asia Pacific and Network

> See all 2020 Agency of the Year Awards coverage <
NETWORK OF THE YEAR AWARDS
|Category
|WINNER
|Creative Network of the Year
|TBWA
|Media Network of the Year
|UM
|Digital Network of the Year
|TBWA
|PR Network of the Year
|Edelman
APAC AGENCY AWARDS
|Category
|Award
|Agency / Brand
|Market
|Entry ID
|Asia-Pacific Best Culture
|Winner
|GREY
|Singapore
|AP01.364864
|Asia-Pacific Best Place to Work
|Winner
|Dentsu Aegis Network, Thailand
|Thailand
|AP02.364874
|Asia-Pacific Performance Agency of the Year
|Winner
|OMG Performance
|Hong Kong SAR
|AP03.364311
|Asia-Pacific Talent Development Program of the Year
|Winner
|IDEASXMACHINA
|Philippines
|AP05.363580
|Asia-Pacific Tech Agency of the Year
|Winner
|ADA
|Malaysia
|AP06.365019
APAC PEOPLE / TEAM AWARDS
|Category
|Award
|Agency
|Nominee
|Market
|Entry ID
|Asia-Pacific Agency Head of the Year
|Winner
|GREY
|Nirvik Singh
|Singapore
|AP08.364861
|Asia-Pacific Account Person of the Year
|No award
|Asia-Pacific Programmatic Agency Person of the Year
|No award