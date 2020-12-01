Advertising Digital Marketing Media PR News
Staff Reporters
20 hours ago

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Asia Pacific and Network

Here are the winners for the Asia Pacific and network-level awards in the 2020 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year awards.

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Asia Pacific and Network

> See all 2020 Agency of the Year Awards coverage <

NETWORK OF THE YEAR AWARDS

Category WINNER
Creative Network of the Year TBWA
Media Network of the Year UM
Digital Network of the Year TBWA
PR Network of the Year Edelman

APAC AGENCY AWARDS

Category Award Agency / Brand Market Entry ID
Asia-Pacific Best Culture Winner GREY Singapore AP01.364864
Asia-Pacific Best Place to Work Winner Dentsu Aegis Network, Thailand Thailand AP02.364874
Asia-Pacific Performance Agency of the Year Winner OMG Performance Hong Kong SAR AP03.364311
Asia-Pacific Talent Development Program of the Year Winner IDEASXMACHINA Philippines AP05.363580
Asia-Pacific Tech Agency of the Year Winner ADA Malaysia AP06.365019

APAC PEOPLE / TEAM AWARDS

Category Award Agency Nominee Market Entry ID
Asia-Pacific Agency Head of the Year Winner GREY Nirvik Singh Singapore AP08.364861
Asia-Pacific Account Person of the Year No award
Asia-Pacific Programmatic Agency Person of the Year No award

> See all 2020 Agency of the Year Awards coverage <

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

How agencies are adapting to an ever-evolving media mix

1 How agencies are adapting to an ever-evolving media mix

40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

2 40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

3 Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Southeast Asia

4 Southeast Asia AOY winners revealed

Ogilvy veteran Eugene Cheong launches creative outfit

5 Ogilvy veteran Eugene Cheong launches creative outfit

Agency of the Year Awards 2020

6 Agency of the Year Awards 2020

For Unilever, pandemic provides new purpose for brand Lifebuoy

7 For Unilever, pandemic provides new purpose for brand Lifebuoy

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Greater China

8 See the Greater China winners

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: South Asia

9 Agency of the Year 2020 winners: South Asia

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Japan / Korea

10 Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Japan / Korea

Related Articles

Agency of the Year Awards 2020
Advertising
Nov 26, 2020
Staff Reporters

Agency of the Year Awards 2020

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Greater China
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Greater China

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Southeast Asia
Advertising
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Southeast Asia

Agency of the Year Awards adds 8 new categories
Advertising
Aug 17, 2020
Staff

Agency of the Year Awards adds 8 new categories

Just Published

Dior's localisation strategy in China pays dividends
Marketing
5 hours ago
Chenyue Fu

Dior's localisation strategy in China pays dividends

Through its efforts to localise in China, the Christian Dior group recorded $21.6 billion in revenue during the first half of 2020, with 12% organic growth.

It's time to stand up to bad behaviour
Media
5 hours ago
Sue Unerman

It's time to stand up to bad behaviour

We should nurture a workplace culture where people can call out inappropriate actions with the aim that everyone feels that they belong and can therefore fulfil their potential

Audi Q2 takes users on a drive through Instagram filter
Advertising
5 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Audi Q2 takes users on a drive through Instagram filter

The idea has been conceptualised by BBH India

DDB Mudra Group's CEO on the secrets of their new business success
Advertising
5 hours ago
Raahil Chopra

DDB Mudra Group's CEO on the secrets of their new ...

Aditya Kanthy explains the agency's approach to new business wins, the opportunity 2020 provides for diversity, and more.