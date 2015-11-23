network of the year
Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Asia Pacific and Network
Here are the winners for the Asia Pacific and network-level awards in the 2020 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year awards.
Agency Network of the Year 2015 shortlist
Here is the shortlist for the 2015 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency Network of the Year awards.
2013 Agency of the Year / Network of the Year winners
SINGAPORE - Campaign Asia-Pacific named the winners of the 2013 Agency of the Year Awards for Australia/New Zealand, Japan/Korea and Southeast Asia, as well as the 2013 Agency Network of the Year Awards, at a gala event tonight in Singapore.
2013 Agency Network of the Year winners
SINGAPORE - Campaign Asia-Pacific named the winners of the 2013 Agency Network of the Year Awards for Australia and New Zealand at a gala event tonight at the Ritz Carlton Millenia Singapore.
Creative, Media, Digital and Specialist Network of the Year shortlists announced
ASIA-PACIFIC - Following the Agency of the Year awards for Australia/New Zealand, Greater China, Indian Subcontinent, Japan/Korea and Southeast Asia, Campaign Asia-Pacific has released the shortlists for Network of the Year.
AWARD Awards retracts Network of the Year from Publicis
SYDNEY – In a surprising turn of events, a computational anomaly has been tagged as the culprit by the Communications Council as it incorrectly named Publicis as AWARD’s Network of the Year on 25 February. The award has subsequently been given to BBDO.
