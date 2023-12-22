News Advertising Media Technology
Staff Reporters
20 hours ago

Accenture Song enhances adtech arsenal with Jixie acquisition amid cookie apocalypse

To address the challenges arising from the phasing out of third-party cookies, Accenture Song has acquired Jixie to help digital publishers navigate the digital media ecosystem.

Accenture is preparing for the end of third-party cookies in 2024 with an impending acquisition of Jixie, an adtech platform. 

This move will see Jixie’s platform and its team become part of Accenture, adding header-bidding solutions and performance marketing capabilities to Accenture Song. 

Jixie is headquartered in Singapore and primarily serves the Indonesian market, offering digital publishers a server-side solution that integrates with various supply-side platforms (SSPs) or demand-side platforms (DSPs).  

The platform also helps digital publishers to share inventory with advertisers, either programmatically or through traditional methods. In addition, Jixie handles retail media for publishers, helping them to make optimal use of remnant inventory. 

Jixie also makes use of artificial intelligence and machine learning for articles, videos, and e-commerce products on digital publishers' websites. 

For advertisers, Jixie claims it can help navigate an ecosystem often complicated by intermediary bid manipulations through optimising delivery costs, ensuring advertisers get the most value from their investments. 

It claims to do this by eliminating bid manipulation and intermediaries, ensuring direct and effective use of advertising investments. Advertisers can connect programmatically to their DSP or utilize Jixie's serving capabilities. 

The platform claims its data usage is tailored for environments without cookies, and seamlessly integrates with existing Customer Data Platforms (CDP) or Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems, providing a comprehensive view of the audience. 

Jixie claims to guarantee brand safety for advertisers by partnering exclusively with selected publishers. It offers exclusion tools for specific keywords negative content and controls the context of ad placements. 

Advertisers also have the freedom to select publishers directly and establish online contracts through Jixie's marketplace, the platform claims, ensuring complete control over their advertising activities. 

"The convergence of marketing, data science, and technology creates opportunities for businesses to redefine their customer engagement model," said Jayant Bhargava, country managing director, Indonesia, at Accenture.  

"Jixie’s intelligent digital marketing solutions complement our technology expertise, providing a winning proposition for businesses to bring a higher level of personalisation and effectiveness to their marketing efforts." 

The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed, and its completion is subject to customary closing conditions. 

When the acquisition of Jixie is completed, the platform will join Accenture’s other recent acquisition of digital agency Rabbit’s Tale in Thailand

