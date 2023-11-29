Accenture Song adds Thai digital agency Rabbit’s Tale to its family

Accenture has agreed to acquire Rabbit’s Tale, a Bangkok-based creative and digital experience agency that employs approximately 120 people.

Rabbit’s Tale, founded in 2010, focuses on brand strategies and digital content across various sectors, including consumer goods, automotive, and financial services, and counts brands like Honda Motorcycle and Siam Commercial Bank as clients.

Accenture Song, the consultancy’s creative arm, has been looking to enhance its creative, brand, and data capabilities in the Southeast Asian market with acquisitions like Entropia in Malaysia and Romp in Indonesia in recent years. This is Accenture's first creative agency investment in Thailand.

According to Nielsen, Thailand's digital ad spending increased by 9.12% from 2021 to reach US$3.6 billion in 2022.

“Consumer and employee expectations have drastically changed, leading businesses to seek partners with the scale and skills for delivering unique yet powerful engagement and connections,” said Thomas Mouritzen, Southeast Asia lead for Accenture Song. “Rabbit’s Tale will add more firepower to Accenture Song’s regional market excellence and business strategy, leveraging data, innovation, and creativity.”

The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed, and its completion is subject to customary closing conditions. Affiliated companies Zero Publishing and Rabbit’s Tale Public Relations are not part of this deal and will continue as independent businesses. As such, Rabbit’s Tale Public Relations will be rebranded to 'Moonshot Digital'.