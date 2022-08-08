News
Staff Reporters
2 days ago

Accenture to acquire Indonesian creative agency Romp

The deal will build up Accenture Song's Southeast Asian creative network after buying Entropia a year ago.

Accenture is continuing to build out its Asia-Pacific creative marketing portfolio, announcing the acquistion of Romp, a self-described 'creative collective' of 150 employees based in Jakarta.

With local knowledge and expertise in brand communications, design and digital operations, the agency will join Accenture Song (formerly Accenture Interactive). Accenture says the addition will strengthen its branding, creative and performance marketing services across Southeast Asia, while encouraging clients to become "experience-led" organisations, helping them "embrace new frontiers such as the metaverse".

Only founded in 2019, Romp's client portfolio already includes major local and global brands like Telkomsel, Indofood, Danone, Kimberly-Clarke Softex, Grab, Google and Godrej. Among its notable brand work is:

"Joining Accenture Song will fully converge the brand storytelling that we love with Accenture’s tech innovation, enabling us to help our clients truly deliver against limitless opportunities with global impact," said Romp's CEO Joseph Tan.

From L to R: Divyesh Vithlani, senior managing director and Southeast Asia market unit lead at Accenture; Joseph Tan, Romp’s chief executive officer; Thomas Mouritzen, Accenture Song’s Southeast Asia lead.

“The growth of the digital economy in Southeast Asia is pushing brands to create meaningful experiences to meet customers' needs," added Divyesh Vithlani, senior managing director and Southeast Asia market unit lead at Accenture. "Companies are increasingly looking to tap artificial intelligence, data and technology to drive creative content. Romp’s expertise with Accenture’s scale will enable us to deliver this excellence in a way that’s unique to the region.”

The planned acquisition follows Accenture Song's first Southeast Asian agency takeover of Kuala Lumpur-based creative agency, Entropia, just over a year ago. Accenture says the acquisition aligns with a greater business strategy to help Indonesian businesses grow in the post-pandemic digital economy, with Indonesia's digital advertising market growing the fastest in SEA, and its ecommerce activity expected to hit $53.8 billion in 2025.

“Companies in Indonesia are looking to integrate marketing, data and technology for differentiation, said Jayant Bhargava, Accenture’s country managing director for Indonesia. "Romp’s cultural sensitivity and strong track record together with Accenture’s scale in technology and machine learning will uniquely position us in helping clients in Indonesia accelerate revenue growth.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. 
