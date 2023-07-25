Accenture acquires integrated PR firm Signal in Japan

Accenture is adding to its communications capabilities in Japan after agreeing to acquire Tokyo-based firm Signal, a subsidiary of Vector, Inc. one of Japan's largest PR companies.

With roughly 100 employees, Signal is a diversified PR firm, offering integrated marketing services like social media management, influencer marekting, advertising, market research, web design and site construction.

In integrating Signal's employees into its marketing and operations team, Accenture Japan says it will be better placed to support the its clients in transforming all their corporate marketing functions, helping them to better maximize returns.

In a release, Accenture Japan president Atsushi Egawa referenced their '360 degree value' strategy for clients, which includes customer experience. He noted Signal's expertise is an essential part to building unparalleled customer experience and gaining competitive advantage in this area.

Signal was established in December 2005 and is run by CEO Daisuke Kusaba. Its website lists it with JPY 30 million (US $212,000) in capital, owned 100% by Vector Inc. prior to this deal. Former parent PR company Vector was set up in 1993 and now has 1,427 employees with JPY 3.04 billion (US $21.5 million) in capital, with offices across Japan, mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Korea, Vietnam, Thailand and Malaysia.