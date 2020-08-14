accenture

Accenture acquires CreativeDrive
Aug 14, 2020
Julia Francis

Accenture acquires CreativeDrive

The deal will help clients “reinvent content creation,” Accenture said.

Accenture Interactive 'significantly impacted' by coronavirus slump
Jun 27, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Accenture Interactive 'significantly impacted' by coronavirus slump

Clients focused on 'shoring up what they had', owner of Droga5 said.

Accenture acquires Indian data analytics firm Byte Prophecy
May 18, 2020
Campaign India Team

Accenture acquires Indian data analytics firm Byte Prophecy

The global consultancy is looking to enhance AI and digital analytics capabilities in emerging markets.

Accenture shuts media auditing arm amid 'conflict' questions
Feb 4, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Accenture shuts media auditing arm amid 'conflict' questions

Consulting giant wants to focus on agency operations.

Alcatraz escape mystery may have just been solved with facial-recognition tech
Jan 21, 2020
Omar Oakes

Alcatraz escape mystery may have just been solved with facial-recognition tech

Accenture Interactive agency Rothco has tried its hand at detective work.

Anatoly Roytman, a key brain behind Accenture Interactive, departs
Dec 20, 2019
Gideon Spanier

Anatoly Roytman, a key brain behind Accenture Interactive, departs

He oversaw many key acquisitions, including that of Karmarama.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia