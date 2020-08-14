Search
accenture
Aug 14, 2020
Accenture acquires CreativeDrive
The deal will help clients “reinvent content creation,” Accenture said.
Jun 27, 2020
Accenture Interactive 'significantly impacted' by coronavirus slump
Clients focused on 'shoring up what they had', owner of Droga5 said.
May 18, 2020
Accenture acquires Indian data analytics firm Byte Prophecy
The global consultancy is looking to enhance AI and digital analytics capabilities in emerging markets.
Feb 4, 2020
Accenture shuts media auditing arm amid 'conflict' questions
Consulting giant wants to focus on agency operations.
Jan 21, 2020
Alcatraz escape mystery may have just been solved with facial-recognition tech
Accenture Interactive agency Rothco has tried its hand at detective work.
Dec 20, 2019
Anatoly Roytman, a key brain behind Accenture Interactive, departs
He oversaw many key acquisitions, including that of Karmarama.
