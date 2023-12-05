News PR
Ewan Larkin
21 hours ago

Accenture appoints Rachel Frey as head of corporate communications

Frey, who had been serving as the interim lead since April, has officially replaced longtime Accenture executive Stacey Jones.

Professional services company Accenture has removed the interim tag on Rachel Frey and officially named her head of corporate communications, effective in October. 

Reporting to Jill Kramer, Accenture’s chief marketing and comms officer, Frey is overseeing global media relations, executive visibility for chair and CEO Julie Sweet and other senior leaders, and issues and crisis management. 

Frey, who had been serving in the role on an interim basis since April and is a member of the company’s global leadership council, is also working closely with the firm’s clients and ecosystem partners, as well as its government affairs and investor relations teams, Accenture said in a statement.   

Part of her remit includes generating top-tier print, online and broadcast media coverage on the company’s most strategic priorities, and leveraging events such as the World Economic Forum to enhance Accenture’s visibility.

Kramer said in a statement that, “at a time when communications is more critical than ever to brand value,” Accenture will benefit from Frey’s “deep expertise, creativity and passion leading this important function.”

“[Frey] is a strategic thinker and a trusted adviser for how we promote the Accenture brand to clients and talent, position our most senior leaders and manage our reputation,” Kramer added. 

Frey succeeds Stacey Jones, who announced her impending departure in March before leaving Accenture on June 1. Jones joined industrial firm Honeywell as chief communicator in September. 

During her more than 25 years at Accenture over two stints, Frey has held roles including head of corporate comms for the company’s $30 billion North America business, where she worked with the regional CEO on advisory and positioning.   

Most recently, she was MD of CEO and executive positioning. That role is being integrated into another team within corporate communications that reports up to Frey, according to an Accenture spokesperson. 

Accenture, which offers IT consulting and other corporate services, employs about 733,000 staffers and serves clients in more than 120 countries. It posted $16 billion in revenue during its fiscal Q4, ending August 31, a 4% increase from the prior-year period.

 

