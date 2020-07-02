communications

If we're to make Sorrell eat his words, the PR industry needs to evolve
Jul 2, 2020
Mark Westaby

If we're to make Sorrell eat his words, the PR industry needs to evolve

The furious response from PRs to Sir Martin Sorrell’s comments, branding PR as ‘press releases’, ‘gin-soaked lunches’, ‘analogue’ and not fit for his growing empire, is understandable.

Predictive technology, sports-washing, post-truth politics: Key trends impacting communications in 2020
Feb 21, 2020
James Wright

Predictive technology, sports-washing, post-truth politics: Key trends impacting communications in 2020

The most influential business and cultural trends from around the world and how they will impact political, corporate and social behavior in 2020.

Edelman returns to growth, revenue up 2.1% in 2019
Feb 11, 2020
Thomas Moore

Edelman returns to growth, revenue up 2.1% in 2019

Revenue was up 1.6% in the US, 2.4% in EMEA and 4.5% in APAC.

Fast-changing Cambodia calls for an experimental attitude to marketing
Aug 23, 2019
Jingjing Ma

Fast-changing Cambodia calls for an experimental attitude to marketing

We explore a fascinating market that is driving forward on a mixture of traditional "who can shout loudest" techniques; popular KOL campaigns and new highly reactive strategies tailored for the mobile era.

Amit Misra promoted to MSL South Asia CEO
Jul 11, 2019
Staff Reporters

Amit Misra promoted to MSL South Asia CEO

Misra was previously CEO of the agency's Indian operations.

PRWeek and PRCA launch landmark Asia-Pacific study
Jun 26, 2019
Arvind Hickman

PRWeek and PRCA launch landmark Asia-Pacific study

The PRCA and PRWeek UK are launching the first PR and Communications Census for the Asia-Pacific region, in conjunction with research partner YouGov.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia