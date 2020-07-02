communications
If we're to make Sorrell eat his words, the PR industry needs to evolve
The furious response from PRs to Sir Martin Sorrell’s comments, branding PR as ‘press releases’, ‘gin-soaked lunches’, ‘analogue’ and not fit for his growing empire, is understandable.
Predictive technology, sports-washing, post-truth politics: Key trends impacting communications in 2020
The most influential business and cultural trends from around the world and how they will impact political, corporate and social behavior in 2020.
Edelman returns to growth, revenue up 2.1% in 2019
Revenue was up 1.6% in the US, 2.4% in EMEA and 4.5% in APAC.
Fast-changing Cambodia calls for an experimental attitude to marketing
We explore a fascinating market that is driving forward on a mixture of traditional "who can shout loudest" techniques; popular KOL campaigns and new highly reactive strategies tailored for the mobile era.
Amit Misra promoted to MSL South Asia CEO
Misra was previously CEO of the agency's Indian operations.
PRWeek and PRCA launch landmark Asia-Pacific study
The PRCA and PRWeek UK are launching the first PR and Communications Census for the Asia-Pacific region, in conjunction with research partner YouGov.
