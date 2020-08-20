programmatic
APAC brands must take more responsibility in programmatic: WFA report
Marketers in the region remain more likely than their counterparts around the world to cede control of programmatic buying to agencies, and also lag in demanding more transparency from their partners.
EBay looks beyond cookies with new programmatic targeting system
Ecommerce company’s Advanced Audience Technology is based on user IDs and updates in real time.
A closer look at Omnicom and Spotify's $20m podcast advertising deal
Agreement may last only six months but Omnicom agencies stand to gain from priority access to data and insights.
Xaxis launches creative hub to 'push envelope' on new digital ad formats
CEO says creative and media 'will and should' be brought back together.
To prove its worth, programmatic needs to shift to engagement-based metrics
As marketers become thrifty during COVID-19, shifting programmatic to engagement-based metrics like video completion rate or cost per completed view (CPCV) will help demonstrate more tangible return on investment.
Rubicon Project and Campaign Asia report: A deep dive into programmatic ad buying trends in Asia
OMP is thriving, OTT is on the up and up, although a bias for direct buying is still preventing wider adoption of programmatic.
