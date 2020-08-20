programmatic

APAC brands must take more responsibility in programmatic: WFA report
Aug 20, 2020
Staff Reporters

APAC brands must take more responsibility in programmatic: WFA report

Marketers in the region remain more likely than their counterparts around the world to cede control of programmatic buying to agencies, and also lag in demanding more transparency from their partners.

EBay looks beyond cookies with new programmatic targeting system
Jul 30, 2020
Simon Gwynn

EBay looks beyond cookies with new programmatic targeting system

Ecommerce company’s Advanced Audience Technology is based on user IDs and updates in real time.

A closer look at Omnicom and Spotify's $20m podcast advertising deal
Jul 20, 2020
Omar Oakes

A closer look at Omnicom and Spotify's $20m podcast advertising deal

Agreement may last only six months but Omnicom agencies stand to gain from priority access to data and insights.

Xaxis launches creative hub to 'push envelope' on new digital ad formats
Jun 15, 2020
Omar Oakes

Xaxis launches creative hub to 'push envelope' on new digital ad formats

CEO says creative and media 'will and should' be brought back together.

To prove its worth, programmatic needs to shift to engagement-based metrics
Jun 10, 2020
Ben Appleton

To prove its worth, programmatic needs to shift to engagement-based metrics

As marketers become thrifty during COVID-19, shifting programmatic to engagement-based metrics like video completion rate or cost per completed view (CPCV) will help demonstrate more tangible return on investment.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia