The Secret Little Agency (TSLA) is driving the introduction of Oatside, a new oat-milk brand based in Singapore and made using Australian oats.

The launch campaign is starting in Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Singapore and Malaysia. Eventually it's destined for Thailand, Hong Kong, Vietnam, China, Australia, Europe and North America, according to TSLA.

The campaign stars a care-free cartoon bear who somehow reminds Ad Nut of Bill Murray's version of Baloo in the most recent version of The Jungle Book. In TV spots (the player above will cycle through three 30-second clips) the bear sings a ditty encouraging people to experience the "Oatside of life". And yes, it's sung to the tune of "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life", the optimistic song Eric Idle sings ironically while his character is being crucified at the end of the 1979 Monty Python film Life of Brian (Idle also wrote the song).

Setting aside its origins in a satire about organised religions, the song, with revised lyrics, is actually a great choice for a brand that's trying to establish its name. It's catchy and it fits perfectly with noy only the cheerful, irreverant tone the brand is presenting in all its marketing but also the concept of movement inherent in the brand's name—stepping over to another "side" by choosing a plant-based milk. The campaign includes OOH, social, shopper marketing and on-ground experiences in addition to the TV spots.

In the OOH ads above, Ad Nut appreciates the puns



It's interesting to note that the brand never spells out the word 'milk', opting instead for 'm*lk'. Many dairy producers have objected to use of the term 'milk' for non-dairy beverages, and have even tried to get laws passed to make the term exclusive to mammal-based milks. Presumably Oatside is using 'm*lk' in an attempt to avoid any future legal wrangling, but it strikes Ad Nut that it's also good marketing, because it instantly communicates that the product is milk but also not milk, something different.

Oatside is entering a crowded space where the top brand, Sweden-based Oatly (which just calls itself an oat drink, by the way), is pretty good at creativity itself. Should be fun to watch this unfold.

Ad Nut is just happy that humans seem to like oat milk better than almond milk or other nut-based milks, because less nut milk leaves more nuts for Ad Nuts ilk!