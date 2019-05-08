milk
Oatly launches plant-based puppet mini-series
The UK campaign has been designed not to feel like an ad.
Plant-based milks aren't a thing in Hong Kong, so Oatly made up a Chinese character for them
The invented pictogram is not a brand name; the Swedish company intends it as a conceptual signifier for plant-based milks. And it already shows signs of catching on.
CASE STUDY: Getting milk into the Filipino adult diet
Zenith Optimedia and MRM helped Bear Brand get its powdered milk onto young adults' shopping lists, with the help of a TV phenomenon.
Dairy products: Milking the deep pockets of Asia
SECTOR STUDY: Rising incomes and health awareness drive demand for dairy products across the region, but costs and quality concerns mean the right branding is crucial.
PR battle lines drawn over formula milk
Campaigners and corporations are once again locked in a PR war.
Tainted milk leaves a bad taste for NZ
BRAND HEALTH CHECK: Contamination scandals are affecting not only Fonterra, but the New Zealand brand itself, which relies on its image of pure untrammeled beauty for tourism and trade.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins