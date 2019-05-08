milk

Oatly launches plant-based puppet mini-series
15 hours ago
Fayola Douglas

The UK campaign has been designed not to feel like an ad.

Plant-based milks aren't a thing in Hong Kong, so Oatly made up a Chinese character for them
May 8, 2019
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

The invented pictogram is not a brand name; the Swedish company intends it as a conceptual signifier for plant-based milks. And it already shows signs of catching on.

CASE STUDY: Getting milk into the Filipino adult diet
Jul 28, 2016
Staff Reporters

Zenith Optimedia and MRM helped Bear Brand get its powdered milk onto young adults' shopping lists, with the help of a TV phenomenon.

Dairy products: Milking the deep pockets of Asia
Nov 3, 2014
Li Mei Foong

SECTOR STUDY: Rising incomes and health awareness drive demand for dairy products across the region, but costs and quality concerns mean the right branding is crucial.

PR battle lines drawn over formula milk
May 12, 2014
Amit Jain

Campaigners and corporations are once again locked in a PR war.

Tainted milk leaves a bad taste for NZ
Mar 20, 2014
Staff Reporters

BRAND HEALTH CHECK: Contamination scandals are affecting not only Fonterra, but the New Zealand brand itself, which relies on its image of pure untrammeled beauty for tourism and trade.

