Oct 25, 2022
How plant-based brands are localising in Asia
Amid the boom of plant-based meat substitutes and drinks in the region, local brands are finding distinctive ways to adapt to the diverse palates and needs of regional consumers.
Feb 15, 2022
What does a new oat 'm*lk' brand have to do with Monty Python?
A Singapore-based oat-milk brand invites the world to 'Always look on the Oatside of life' in a campaign by The Secret Little Agency.
