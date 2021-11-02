Advertising The Work
17 hours ago

Oatly shows the true meaning of 'meta'

It's Oatly ads all the way down, as the brand creates the advertising equivalent of a matryoshka doll: An Instagram post that contains (count 'em) eight additional Oatly ads.

Oatly shows the true meaning of 'meta'

Eat your heart out, Mark Zuckerberg. Oatly has done 'meta' betta than you.

Ad Nut greatly enjoyed this bit of smart silliness from the oat-milk brand:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Oatly (@oatly)


In case you can't keep track while watching, that's nine ads for the price of one. Count along with Ad Nut:

  1. An Instagram video of an Oatly meeting discussing...
  2. A mural that shows...
  3. A newspaper ad that shows...
  4. A mobile truck ad that shows...
  5. A video of a woman playing the organ in front of...
  6. A billboard that shows...
  7. A social media post that shows...
  8. A boat-borne billboard that shows...
  9. A bus stop ad.

The brand carried out the stunt in the Netherlands.

