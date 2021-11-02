Oatly shows the true meaning of 'meta'

Eat your heart out, Mark Zuckerberg. Oatly has done 'meta' betta than you.

Ad Nut greatly enjoyed this bit of smart silliness from the oat-milk brand:



In case you can't keep track while watching, that's nine ads for the price of one. Count along with Ad Nut:

An Instagram video of an Oatly meeting discussing... A mural that shows... A newspaper ad that shows... A mobile truck ad that shows... A video of a woman playing the organ in front of... A billboard that shows... A social media post that shows... A boat-borne billboard that shows... A bus stop ad.

The brand carried out the stunt in the Netherlands.