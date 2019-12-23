Search
Dec 23, 2019
Best brand designs of the past decade, according to experts
Branding experts and packaging designers give their view on which brand designs stood out in Asia-Pacific over the past decade.
May 8, 2019
Plant-based milks aren't a thing in Hong Kong, so Oatly made up a Chinese character for them
The invented pictogram is not a brand name; the Swedish company intends it as a conceptual signifier for plant-based milks. And it already shows signs of catching on.
