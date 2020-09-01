Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
2 days ago

Twitchy fingers ready: Campaign promotes upcoming League of Legends World Championships

The latent power in gamers' hands takes the spotlight in a campaign by TBWA China for Riot Games, marking the upcoming 10th League of Legends World Championships in Shanghai.

The 10th League of Legends World Championships tournament is slated for Shanghai from September 25 through October 31. To herald the upcoming competition, Riot Games worked with TBWA China on the film above, titled 'Hands up to Legends'.

According to the agency, the film focuses on players’ hands as a symbol of how they "use their 10 fingers to create the world" while also paying tribute to the tournament’s 10th anniversary.

“The creative execution in the film is inspired by the number ‘10’ which also represents completeness and perfectness in Chinese, as well as predicting a new start," Ronnie Wu, chief creative officer of TBWA China, said in a release. "When we reach out with our hands, we show 10, and the immense possibilities of what our hands can do.”

The film will run across digital and social channels including Weibo, WeChat and Bilibili.

Ad Nut would surely be a contender in the LoL world championships, if only someone would create a squirrel-sized game controller.

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

