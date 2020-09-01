Twitchy fingers ready: Campaign promotes upcoming League of Legends World Championships

The 10th League of Legends World Championships tournament is slated for Shanghai from September 25 through October 31. To herald the upcoming competition, Riot Games worked with TBWA China on the film above, titled 'Hands up to Legends'.

According to the agency, the film focuses on players’ hands as a symbol of how they "use their 10 fingers to create the world" while also paying tribute to the tournament’s 10th anniversary.

“The creative execution in the film is inspired by the number ‘10’ which also represents completeness and perfectness in Chinese, as well as predicting a new start," Ronnie Wu, chief creative officer of TBWA China, said in a release. "When we reach out with our hands, we show 10, and the immense possibilities of what our hands can do.”

The film will run across digital and social channels including Weibo, WeChat and Bilibili.

Ad Nut would surely be a contender in the LoL world championships, if only someone would create a squirrel-sized game controller.