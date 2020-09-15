BBH joins League of Legends with Riot Games win

BBH Singapore has won a remit to support the global launch of Riot Games' League of Legends: Wild Rift.

As creative partner, the Publicis agency will conceptualise a global campaign for the game release, including development of the launch strategy, player journey and creative platform.

The agency will also manage Riot Games’ creative business across Southeast Asia.

Riot Games first debuted League of Legends in 2009. The MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) game has gone on to become the most played PC game in the world and a key driver of the explosive growth of esports, with the 2019 League of Legends World Championship tournament reaching over 44 million peak concurrent viewers.

Riot Games has developed Wild Rift as a mobile-friendly version of the PC game.

BBH Singapore showed a "deep understanding of the gaming space, as well as an incredibly strong creative approach" in the pitch, according to Riot Games general manager Southeast Asia, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau, Justin Hulog.

"It was incredibly important for us to find a partner that understood Riot’s mission and values—a partner that gave us confidence that they could deliver an authentic player-focused experience," Hulog added.

BBH Singapore's head of new business Sid Tuli said: "Riot stands apart in the world of gaming—from its genre-leading games to its spectacular out-of-game experiences like K/DA. We couldn’t be more excited about working with both the global and SEA teams."