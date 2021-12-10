BBH traverses real and game worlds for Garena's Free Fire global campaign

A teenager takes on life's battles in the same way she advances through a video game in Free Fire's global brand campaign, created by BBH.
From game developer Garena, Free Fire is one of the world’s most popular mobile games, achieving a record of 150 million peak daily active users globally in August 2021.
The campaign is built upon the premise that young people (Gen Z) are "saddled with increasing pressures and anxiety where every day can seem like a battle", according to BBH Shanghai's chief creative officer Kelly Pon.
"We wanted to show and inspire the Gen Zs that if you can take on Free Fire’s in-game battles in style, you can take on all of life’s battles in style," Pon said. "Essentially, it’s about embodying a positive, authentic spirit and outlook in life while giving Free Fire a relevant meaningful voice that sets it apart from other mobile games."
Directed by Ernest Desumbia, 'Life is a battle, battle in style' debuted globally last month.
The film forms part of a wider campaign to launch Free Fire's new brand identity, 'Battle In Style'.
BBH was appointed as the strategic creative brand partner for Free Fire earlier this year. Pon said Free Fire has the ambition to "go beyond simply being a game but a bona fide brand with a purpose and belief that resonates with their gamers".
Beyond the hero film, BBH organised a virtual concert featuring T.R.A.P., Free Fire’s virtual band, and a Free Fire anthem, composed in partnership with Unisonar.
T.R.A.P.’s interactive performance was livestreamed on YouTube on 27 November. Blending gameplay, 3D creation and responsive emojis, viewers could influence the performance in real-time, using live chat to vote on Moco’s dance moves or choose Kelly’s pet, among other choices.
The Free Fire anthem was created by blending four genres (country, electronic, rap and pop) over one another.
BBH China cofounder and CEO Christine Ng said being selected as Garena Free Fire’s global strategic creative agency partner was "the best gift for the agency".
"We are thrilled to have embarked on this journey of brand-building with Garena, impacting every touchpoint that connects with the Free Fire audience," Ng added. "It’s exciting for our teams to be working with one of top most downloaded games in the world and to be able to shape the game’s brand identity from the ground up. We share common and fierce ambitions for the brand in the long-run and look forward to continuing to infuse Battle in Style into the lives of youths around the world through this partnership."
