riot games
BBH joins League of Legends with Riot Games win
Singapore agency to support the global launch of Riot Games' upcoming mobile-first game.
Twitchy fingers ready: Campaign promotes upcoming League of Legends World Championships
The latent power in gamers' hands takes the spotlight in a campaign by TBWA China for Riot Games, marking the upcoming 10th League of Legends World Championships in Shanghai.
Exploring esports: Modding for diversity
Riot Games Southeast Asia's Justin Hulog weighs in on the importance of inclusivity in the growing esports community
Exploring esports: Players and teams
A few ways marketers can get behind the professionals in the esports industry.
Exploring esports: An introduction to a new realm of sports
For some, esports has been a promising battleground for the past ten years, whereas others have unduly ruled it out as a niche hobby.
