Marianne Calnan
1 day ago

Trivago unveils brand refresh with AI ad campaign

The hotel search engine is also launching a new logo.

Trivago has unveiled a brand refresh that includes an AI-led TV advertising campaign and new logo.

The hotel search engine has worked with Design Studio on the brand refresh, and created the TV ad internally.

Trivago claimed the TV ad, created using AI, is the first of its kind. Its use of the tech means it has produced localised TV ads in around 10 languages, all featuring the same actor, but with “uniquely tailored, culturally relevant voiceovers” for each market.

It said this method had “significantly reduced” its production time and costs, and allowed for a “more customised and responsive marketing strategy".

Trivago is also debuting a “more vibrant and inviting” logo as part of the push. Trivago told Campaign the logo represents how “easy it is” for customers to find a hotel to suit their needs, as well as a smile to reflect the “that satisfied feeling when you’ve scored that great deal because you used Trivago”.

The ad is the first to feature the "Trivago guy", who will be included in ads as part of the campaign.

The push is accompanied by Trivago’s new tagline “Search savvy. Feel super”. It will be gradually rolled out internationally, starting with the UK this week, and Denmark and Canada in mid-December, before going live in the US at Christmas.

Jasmine Ezz, chief marketing officer at Trivago, told Campaign the refresh is “in line with” its goal to “strengthen” its brand. “By combining our strong existing brand cues with a set of new, highly distinct and memorable elements, we aim to cut through the noise and stand out in the competitive travel market. This evolution is about building on our solid foundation, reinforcing our identity, and making it more resonant and engaging.”

Ezz added: “We’re really big on doing things in-house. But we also know that it’s good to get an external perspective and be challenged. We pitched different agencies and Design Studio was the most complementary. It was a mix of getting who we are and what we’re out to do, while having the expertise to express that in a fresh way. It’s been a very close collaboration and we’re quite happy to have done this with them.”

Johannes Thomas, chief executive of Trivago, said: “AI enables us to produce and trial a variety of advertising strategies, allowing us to experiment more extensively than ever before. This is just the beginning of our journey in harnessing AI for creative production. Our AI-driven campaigns are a testament to our commitment to consistently lead with cutting-edge technology across all facets of our organisation.”

Source:
Campaign US
