23 hours ago

The chillest, happiest mobile-banking ad you're likely to see

Empty your mind of troubles and chillax into the vibes of this music video from Krungsi Bank and Wunderman Thompson Thailand, featuring 40 everyday pleasures—like kitten paws, bubbling soup and coffee.

If you have to make an ad for a mobile banking app, you've got to find a way to make an inherently  dull subject interesting. Happily, agencies around APAC often seem to be up to this challenge.

For example, take the justly famous 'Friendshit' and other ads from Thailand's Kasikornbank; UnionBank and FCB Manila's depiction of dealing with a bank as a literal hellscape; or this more recent ad from the same brand/agency duo

Now comes Wunderman Thompson Thailand and Krungsi Bank, with 'Smile Baby Smile', a music video that they claim is based on an analysis of 2 million social-media posts about what makes people happy. The video supposedly features the top 40 simple everyday pleasures, including cats, coffee, fluffy pillows, drama series and sunsets.

The agency produced the video in collaboration with musician and director Morvasu and illustrator Kanith, who crafted the lyrics and animation, respectively, based on social-listening data. According to Wunderman Thompson, the video quickly scored 10 million views after it launched in early November. The campaign also includes social media on platforms including TikTok and Instagram. 

It's easy to see why people like the video, and Ad Nut admits to watching it several times. However, some of these repeat viewings were because Ad Nut was searching (in vain) to see a squirrel among the many animals (kittens, goldfish, murderous beasts) that apparently make humans feel happy. Evidently, being powerfully attractive and unequalled in terms of industriousness and agility is not enough to get squirrelkind into the top 40. Probably finished 41, Ad Nut is guessing.  

CREDITS

Agency : Wunderman Thompson Thailand
CEO – Maureen Tan
Chief Creative Officer – Park Wannasiri
Executive Creative Director - Thasorn Boonyanate 
Associate Creative Director – Danai Apiwatmongkol
Art Director –  Panupong Putong
Copywriter –  Supanat Wachiralappaitoon, Nonthapat Cholavit  

Production Director: 
Managing Director - Parattajariya Jalayanateja
Client Service Director – Arisarakorn Kamonsuntisuk
Client Service Director - Nakhanya Sangsingkeo
Account Director -  Wanachoke Yimyong
Project Manager – Kanokwan Kaewkern

Wunderman Thompson Development
Digital Project Manager  – Kanokwan Kaewkern
Digital Designer - Attapong Chooamnard 

360 Team: Biza Enterprise
Thammarat Punyaponvittaya 
Monthon Boonyai 
Phapada Wongbeasujj 

Media Team: 
CEO   - Sora Kaitkanarat
Business Director  -   Warayut Nualkhao , Chanita Tanmongkolkan
Associated Director - Ponvipas Tienjuang
Influencer Digital PR Associate Director -  Jew, Yuthipong
Influencer Digital PR Manager  - Apapron Kiatwattanachai
Influencer Senior Digital PR -  Neranchala Srijunprom

Production Team: Tender Film
Producer Production : Anadun Fuengthong ,Sawanya Jumchart ,Apichaya Yueprayong
Digital Operation(After effect) -  Tida Serevisutipong ,Atiyudth Introatiporn ,Boonyathorn Charnjitkusol
Artist  -  Kanitharin Thailamthong
Video Editor -  Boonyathorn Charnjitkusol
Music Score  - Pokpong Jitdee, Morvasu
Arranged and produced -  Pokpong Jitdee
Lyrics -  Morvasu,Thasorn Boonyanate, Sopitta Aum Khanawan, Supaporn_kik, ทรรศนกร ตรองจิต
Oy Montina, Jirayus Russmisaengthong, Napasa Cheydet, Kanit Mingmuang, Siriya Thongsomboon
Pongpreeya Kittikunanant, Nnow Ploybud, Bam Pirahna
Film Director - Morvasu
Voice Over - Morvasu
Retoucher - Mr.Khoonsate Wapakpetch 

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

