The chillest, happiest mobile-banking ad you're likely to see

If you have to make an ad for a mobile banking app, you've got to find a way to make an inherently dull subject interesting. Happily, agencies around APAC often seem to be up to this challenge.

For example, take the justly famous 'Friendshit' and other ads from Thailand's Kasikornbank; UnionBank and FCB Manila's depiction of dealing with a bank as a literal hellscape; or this more recent ad from the same brand/agency duo.

Now comes Wunderman Thompson Thailand and Krungsi Bank, with 'Smile Baby Smile', a music video that they claim is based on an analysis of 2 million social-media posts about what makes people happy. The video supposedly features the top 40 simple everyday pleasures, including cats, coffee, fluffy pillows, drama series and sunsets.

The agency produced the video in collaboration with musician and director Morvasu and illustrator Kanith, who crafted the lyrics and animation, respectively, based on social-listening data. According to Wunderman Thompson, the video quickly scored 10 million views after it launched in early November. The campaign also includes social media on platforms including TikTok and Instagram.

It's easy to see why people like the video, and Ad Nut admits to watching it several times. However, some of these repeat viewings were because Ad Nut was searching (in vain) to see a squirrel among the many animals (kittens, goldfish, murderous beasts) that apparently make humans feel happy. Evidently, being powerfully attractive and unequalled in terms of industriousness and agility is not enough to get squirrelkind into the top 40. Probably finished 41, Ad Nut is guessing.

