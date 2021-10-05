Advertising The Work
If you love your banking app so much, why don't you marry it?

A man gets a little too enamoured with the Union Bank app's convenient features, in this spot by FCB Manila.

Here's a cute ad by Union Bank of the Philippines and FCB Manila, who were last seen painting other banks' banking apps as literal trips into Hell.

This time, the focus is on Union Bank's own app, and a gentleman who falls for it—hard. Watching the spot, Ad Nut thought the app might need to file a restraining order. But apparently the relationship is consensual.

“We love how this film mimics how our customers feel after using the UB app,” the bank's digital marketing head, Tin Siapno, says in a release. “It feels good to know that UB Online delivers on its promise and brings so much joy to our customers.”

It's a cute TVC and all in good fun, but let's hope the bank's tongue is as firmly in its cheek as it seems to be here.

In Ad Nut's opinion, the best any bank, or any company offering an app, should aspire to for their app is tolerance. An app should be an efficient tool that allows the user to get stuff done as fast as humanly possible. It should barely be noticed—let alone loved.

Ad Nut admits that banking apps tend to stink. Ad Nut often ends up muttering and tapping paws impatiently while using the one from Ad Nut's financial institution. (No, Ad Nut doesn't bury money like Ad Nut buries nuts; Ad Nut knows about compound interest!)

So Union Bank is right that for now, you can use a decent app as a distinguishing factor. But Ad Nut looks forward to the day that good apps are so commonplace that they're no longer worthy of comment.

Ad Nut's probably not going to hold Ad Nut's breath on that.

The ad is running in online channels. There are also some YouTube bumper ads

CREDITS

CLIENT
President and CEO: Edwin R. Bautista
Executive Vice President, Chief Customer Experience Officer, and Chief Digital Channels Officer: Ana Maria A. Delgado
First Vice President and Digital Marketing Head: Christine V. Siapno
Marketing Consultant: Carol Lozano

AGENCY
Chief Executive Officer and Chief Strategy Officer: Lizette Santos
Chief Creative Officer: Jake Tesoro and Cheech Santos
Creative Team: Rab Evangelista, Jelena Fajardo, Meloi Cortez
Strategic Planner: Jam Jimenez and Jolo Inocencio
Client Services Director: Gian Recalde
Associate Business Unit Director: Igie Javid
Account Director: Lios Amarille

PRODUCTION
Producer: Sonny Cruz
Director: Marius Talampas
Executive Producer: Lace Lacap
Line Producer: Mara Bernardo
Post Producer: Neil Mendoza
Lead Animator/Post House: Inhouse
Offline Editor: Alvin Chan
Online Editor: Neil Mendoza
Online Artists: Mike Tinoy
Colorist: Barebones c/o Aurie Anden
Audio House: Hit Productions
Music Arranger: Arnold Buena
Audio Technician: Philip Jarilla

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

