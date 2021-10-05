If you love your banking app so much, why don't you marry it?

Here's a cute ad by Union Bank of the Philippines and FCB Manila, who were last seen painting other banks' banking apps as literal trips into Hell.
This time, the focus is on Union Bank's own app, and a gentleman who falls for it—hard. Watching the spot, Ad Nut thought the app might need to file a restraining order. But apparently the relationship is consensual.
“We love how this film mimics how our customers feel after using the UB app,” the bank's digital marketing head, Tin Siapno, says in a release. “It feels good to know that UB Online delivers on its promise and brings so much joy to our customers.”
It's a cute TVC and all in good fun, but let's hope the bank's tongue is as firmly in its cheek as it seems to be here.
In Ad Nut's opinion, the best any bank, or any company offering an app, should aspire to for their app is tolerance. An app should be an efficient tool that allows the user to get stuff done as fast as humanly possible. It should barely be noticed—let alone loved.
Ad Nut admits that banking apps tend to stink. Ad Nut often ends up muttering and tapping paws impatiently while using the one from Ad Nut's financial institution. (No, Ad Nut doesn't bury money like Ad Nut buries nuts; Ad Nut knows about compound interest!)
So Union Bank is right that for now, you can use a decent app as a distinguishing factor. But Ad Nut looks forward to the day that good apps are so commonplace that they're no longer worthy of comment.
Ad Nut's probably not going to hold Ad Nut's breath on that.
The ad is running in online channels. There are also some YouTube bumper ads.
