Avon Philippines ditches professional lingerie models for ‘real women’
A digital spot by MullenLowe MARC resonates with Filipinas.
Who wouldn't like to 'Wake up in the Philippines'?
The Philippines Department of Tourism and longtime partner BBDO Guerrero launch a 16-film series about what a dream it would be to travel.
What happens when a major media empire shuts overnight?
In the middle of a pandemic, Philippines’ major broadcast network ABS-CBN was ordered to stop free-to-air operations, leaving thousands of staff in limbo.
Snickers tweaks its tagline for the WFH era
BBDO Guerrero instigated a social-media campaign making light of the ways 'you're not [something] when you're home' instead of at the office.
Manila traffic app finds most efficient way for lovers to reunite
Sakay.ph and MullenLowe Philippines created a feature that finds the halfway point between you and your significant other.
Alaska Milk isn't afraid to pour on the emotion
Along with MullenLowe, the brand finds that canned milk and sweet stories go together well in the Philippines.
