Take a tour through the hellscape known as banking

In a new video for UnionBank by FCB Manila, a fellow named Dante gets a guided tour through banking hell. There he sees people who are literally drowning in paperwork, people who are damned to cough up their very last coin to pay fund-transfer fees and poor souls who must endure unending torture just to pay their bills—all while being ridiculed by a goateed fellow in a red suit.
Happily, our protagonist soon realises he doesn't belong in this particular hell, and the spot ends as he runs toward 'heaven' (the title of the film): a friendlier, digital banking experience.
As Tin Siapno, UnionBank's first vice president and digital marketing head, puts it: "We want to make the viewers open their eyes to the reality that they don't have to suffer from bad banking."
Well done. Ad Nut likes the fun concept and enjoyed some of the finer details, such as the paperwork demons floating on inflatable animals while they torment account applicants. Ad Nut suggests that there could have been more screaming by those who have been driven insane by pointless humiliations, and hopes future episodes will show us the other six circles of banking hell.
The video is playing on the bank's social channels.
