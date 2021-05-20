Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
1 day ago

Take a tour through the hellscape known as banking

A dude named Dante witnesses the eternal torments of those damned to interact with old-fashioned banks in this campaign by FCB Manila for UnionBank.

In a new video for UnionBank by FCB Manila, a fellow named Dante gets a guided tour through banking hell. There he sees people who are literally drowning in paperwork, people who are damned to cough up their very last coin to pay fund-transfer fees and poor souls who must endure unending torture just to pay their bills—all while being ridiculed by a goateed fellow in a red suit.

Happily, our protagonist soon realises he doesn't belong in this particular hell, and the spot ends as he runs toward 'heaven' (the title of the film): a friendlier, digital banking experience.

As Tin Siapno, UnionBank's first vice president and digital marketing head, puts it: "We want to make the viewers open their eyes to the reality that they don't have to suffer from bad banking."

Well done. Ad Nut likes the fun concept and enjoyed some of the finer details, such as the paperwork demons floating on inflatable animals while they torment account applicants. Ad Nut suggests that there could have been more screaming by those who have been driven insane by pointless humiliations, and hopes future episodes will show us the other six circles of banking hell.

The video is playing on the bank's social channels.

CREDITS

UB
President and CEO: Edwin R. Bautista
Executive Vice President, Chief Customer Experience Officer, and Chief Digital Channels
Officer: Ana Maria A. Delgado
First Vice President and Digital Marketing Head: Christine V. Siapno
Marketing Consultant: Carol Lozano

FCB Manila
Chief Creative Officer and Co-Chief Operating Officer: Jake Tesoro
Creative Team: Rab Evangelista, Jelena Fajardo, Meloi Cortez
Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Executive Officer: Lizette Santos
Strategic Planner: Jam Jimenez and Jolo Inocencio
Client Services Directors: Rice Simpao and Gian Recalde
Business Unit Director: Jean Gregorio
Associate Business Unit Director: Igie Javid
Account Director: Lios Amarille

Production
Director: Marius Talampas
Executive Producer: Lace Lacap
Producer: Sonny Cruz
Line Producer: Mara Bernardo
Post Producer: Neil Mendoza
Lead Animator/Post House: Inhouse
Offline Editor: Alvin Chan
Online Editor: Niccolo Anacleto
Online Artists: Jeremiah Gem Garcia and Rosario Revuelta
Colorist: Barebones c/o Aurie Anden

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

