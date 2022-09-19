Advertising The Work
Ikea China campaign dramatically narrates WFH chaos

This Wunderman Thompson campaign aims to cheer families struck by stress and frustration during China’s unending spells of lockdown.

Continuous lockdowns have done a number on many Chinese families. Uncertainty, restricted access to necessities, and crowded WFH situations are just some challenges in many cities and regions.

In a bid to “cheer the nation”, Ikea commissioned China’s popular choir The Shanghai Rainbow Chamber Singers to musically narrate the experience of a three-member family who struggle to go about their daily routine around a small round table. According to the brand, families in lockdown are often forced to repurpose their dining table for WFH meetings and online classes, and this may lead to stress and depression.

Ad Nut thinks that this is a well-produced film paired with beautiful composition from the choir group. A small gripe, if you will: As much as a positive outlook is surely important in times of crisis, Ad Nut also thinks that the struggles of many families shouldn’t be shrouded behind ‘positive thinking’. It’s a fact that people are struggling in these uncertain times, and no extent of ‘staying positive’ could possibly fix a nationwide mental-health crisis.

