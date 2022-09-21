Search
How changing Muslim observance across Southeast Asia is reshaping consumer trends
A new report from Wunderman Thompson and VMLY&R highlights a growing need for more halal consumer choices to meet the lifestyles of many among SEA's 250 million Muslims.
2 days ago
Ikea China campaign dramatically narrates WFH chaos
This Wunderman Thompson campaign aims to cheer families struck by stress and frustration during China’s unending spells of lockdown.
