Hugh Jackman transitions from villain to hero in hilarious coffee ad

It goes without saying that Ad Nut is a huge Hugh fan. So when the actor was featured in a bitingly funny ad for a coffee company Jackman founded himself, of course Ad Nut would lap it up.
The ad—narrated by noted Jackman frenemy Ryan Reynolds—begins with Jackman’s morning routine as his real non-Hollywood self. It turns out, he’s a little bitter. He yells at kids playing outside his window, he swears at his murderous beast friend, and winds down to heavy metal. But after just a sip of Laughing Man Coffee, Jackman quickly shifts to the friendly, nice-guy we all love him for.
Phew, what a close call. Thank goodness for Laughing Man Coffee. Who knows the chaos of the world we would live in if Jackman was forced to show his true colours?
|Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.