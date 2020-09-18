Hugh Jackman transitions from villain to hero in hilarious coffee ad

It goes without saying that Ad Nut is a huge Hugh fan. So when the actor was featured in a bitingly funny ad for a coffee company Jackman founded himself, of course Ad Nut would lap it up.

The ad—narrated by noted Jackman frenemy Ryan Reynolds—begins with Jackman’s morning routine as his real non-Hollywood self. It turns out, he’s a little bitter. He yells at kids playing outside his window, he swears at his murderous beast friend, and winds down to heavy metal. But after just a sip of Laughing Man Coffee, Jackman quickly shifts to the friendly, nice-guy we all love him for.

Phew, what a close call. Thank goodness for Laughing Man Coffee. Who knows the chaos of the world we would live in if Jackman was forced to show his true colours?