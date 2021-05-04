Ryan Reynolds warns people not to 'Aviation and Mint'

As bars and restaurants slowly open back up, Ryan Reynolds wants to prevent people from sending regrettable text messages.

Reynolds, who owns Aviation Gin and Mint Mobile, gives advice in the spot "Don’t Aviation and Mint," created by Reynolds’ agency Maximum Effort.

The actor warns people about the dangers of drinking Aviation Gin and using Mint Mobile at the same time. "Dignity and grammar can vanish in an instant," Reynolds says. "Emoji abuse spreads unchecked."

Reynolds also shares a "true story" about his mother accidentally sending a saucy text to his brother, writing, "I’m having a bath. Wanna join?" Reynolds ends the PSA urging people to "never Aviation and Mint."

Credits

Agency: Maximum Effort

Production: Loon Productions