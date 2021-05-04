Advertising The Work
Campaign US Campaign US
1 day ago

Ryan Reynolds warns people not to 'Aviation and Mint'

The satirical PSA delivers an important reminder for Aviation Gin drinkers and Mint Mobile users.

As bars and restaurants slowly open back up, Ryan Reynolds wants to prevent people from sending regrettable text messages.

Reynolds, who owns Aviation Gin and Mint Mobile, gives advice in the spot "Don’t Aviation and Mint," created by Reynolds’ agency Maximum Effort.

The actor warns people about the dangers of drinking Aviation Gin and using Mint Mobile at the same time. "Dignity and grammar can vanish in an instant," Reynolds says. "Emoji abuse spreads unchecked."

Reynolds also shares a "true story" about his mother accidentally sending a saucy text to his brother, writing, "I’m having a bath. Wanna join?" Reynolds ends the PSA urging people to "never Aviation and Mint."

Credits

Agency: Maximum Effort
Production: Loon Productions

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

1 Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

2 Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

MediaCom launches global division to bring creative and media back together

3 MediaCom launches global division to bring creative and media back together

WPP launches new global data consultancy Choreograph

4 WPP launches new global data consultancy Choreograph

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

5 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

UK digital agency Brainlabs bets on APAC

6 UK digital agency Brainlabs bets on APAC

WPP refuses to pay final long-term bonuses to ex-CEO Sorrell in new clash

7 WPP refuses to pay final long-term bonuses to ex-CEO Sorrell in new clash

Hyundai reveals 2022 Tucson in biggest US launch ever

8 Hyundai reveals 2022 Tucson in biggest US launch ever

Unilever expands in-house capabilities as company becomes ‘match fit’

9 Unilever expands in-house capabilities as company becomes ‘match fit’

Publicis Groupe beats out WPP for Stellantis global media account

10 Publicis Groupe beats out WPP for Stellantis global media account

Related Articles

Hugh Jackman transitions from villain to hero in hilarious coffee ad
Advertising
Sep 18, 2020
Ad Nut

Hugh Jackman transitions from villain to hero in ...

Just Published

TVS Eurogrip are tyres for a ‘country full of turns’
Advertising
2 hours ago
Campaign India Team

TVS Eurogrip are tyres for a ‘country full of turns’

Watch the campaign conceptualised by Tilt Brand Solutions here

Toast trumps George Clooney in Warburtons campaign
Advertising
2 hours ago
Emmet McGonagle

Toast trumps George Clooney in Warburtons campaign

Previous ads for the British baker starred Sylvester Stallone and Robert De Niro.

Campaign360 2021: Continuing coverage
Advertising
10 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign360 2021: Continuing coverage

Our editors collected memorable statements and other highlights from Campaign 360 2021, which just concluded. See what caught our ears, plus a highlight reel from the three-day conference.