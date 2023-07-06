Analysis Opinions
Miranda Jarrett
16 hours ago

Is ‘new Chinese style’ coffee just another guochao aesthetic?

It is only in the last few years that quality coffee has become a yuppie pursuit in Chinese cities. Their beautiful and meditative décor offers a reprieve from hurried city life.

Is ‘new Chinese style’ coffee just another guochao aesthetic?

“New Chinese-style” implies something traditionally Chinese but adapted to suit modern sensibilities. For “new Chinese-style” tea, a trend that has seen the revival of traditional teahouse décor and brewing equipment, the logic behind the buzzword’s use is clear.

But for coffee, the term seems paradoxical. Coffee is not historically a mainstay of Chinese culture, first becoming popularised on a mass scale when US conglomerates cracked open the market in the 1990s. It is only in the last few years that quality coffee has become a yuppie pursuit in Chinese cities, with local coffee chains popping up to offer the chic coffee experience that the once Starbucks-saturated landscape lacked. 

Whether or not the term makes intuitive sense, new Chinese-style coffee is on the rise. The Top 10 Coffee Trends 2022 report published by DianPing found that online searches for the trend increased 4713% in 2022. So what does “new Chinese-style” coffee really entail? Is it just about dressing up coffee or does it have a deeper appeal?

Bamboo and ceramics: just more guochao?

Search the phrase 新中式, meaning “new Chinese-style”, on lifestyle-sharing platform Xiaohongshu and you will find hundreds of images of qipao-inspired tops and jackets. Hairstyles, makeup looks, and poses are also among the top suggested searches completing the phrase.

As these results suggest, new Chinese-style as a prefix is about a carefully crafted aesthetic, one that exudes an elegance and cultural refinement that is quintessentially Chinese. But scrolling through social media posts tagged with “new Chinese-style coffee” it’s easy to feel like the trend is a gimmick. Coffee served in cloisonne cups surrounded by bamboo furnishings and calligraphy art – whilst eye-catching – doesn’t instantly reveal any clear reinterpretation of Chinese culture and leaves you wondering what is both “new” and “Chinese” about it.

This is in part because guochao – also known as ‘China chic’ – is partly characterised by a reclaiming of things Westerners have historically latched onto when exoticising East Asian culture. New Chinese-style coffee is clearly deeply influenced by guochao as a fashion movement. But putting aside the glossy exterior found on Xiaohongshu, the trend is infused with a new-found appreciation for the local, rather than the national.

Reinventing the urban experience

As Leeon Zhu, Consumer Planning Director APAC at Diageo, pointed out during Dao Insights’ recent webinar, "COVID restrictions have provoked a reassessment of the value of our immediate environment and cultural roots." The emergence of Citywalk, a trend in which urban dwellers roam their cities in a relaxed manner, encompasses this desire for local connection particularly well. Trends like this reflect a deeper questioning of what it means to live in a city and what modern success looks like.

Aside from creating highly photographable moments for social media, New Chinese-style coffee shops invite a similar appreciation for one’s surroundings. Their beautiful and meditative décor offers a reprieve from hurried city life, encouraging customers to pause, notice the moment, and enjoy their coffee slowly. This distinguishes them from the on-the-go model of huge chains like Luckin which place convenience above all else.

Coffee in many ways encapsulates urban life – someone quickly chugging down caffeine to fuel their busy day at work. New Chinese-style coffee spins this on its head, making the urban young professional coffee drinking experience about pleasure rather than achievement. In this way, it is a rejection of 内卷 –  a buzzword akin to “rat race” that has become popular among young Chinese to describe the ever more competitive nature of society.

Whilst the revival of traditional tea drinking culture also has this meditative quality, the association of coffee with mainstream notions of success is far stronger, making new Chinese-style coffee a more powerful statement. 

Source:
Dao Insights

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

MediaMath files for bankruptcy, acquisition talks goes awry

1 MediaMath files for bankruptcy, acquisition talks goes awry

YouTube reportedly tests new in-app and in-site gaming

2 YouTube reportedly tests new in-app and in-site gaming

Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners

3 Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners

Prolonged protests put Reddit at crossroads with ad revenue

4 Prolonged protests put Reddit at crossroads with ad revenue

DDB Philippines apologises after stock footage blunder in PH campaign

5 DDB Philippines apologises after stock footage blunder in PH campaign

Google misleads advertisers, violating standards, says video ad research report

6 Google misleads advertisers, violating standards, says video ad research report

Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney bashes Bud Light for not publicly standing by her

7 Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney bashes Bud Light for not publicly standing by her

Cathay Pacific romances travellers with food in new global campaign

8 Cathay Pacific romances travellers with food in new global campaign

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

9 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

All the ways Shein’s influencer tour went wrong

10 All the ways Shein’s influencer tour went wrong

Related Articles

China’s Sinopec launches coffee brand with 27,000 locations
Sep 5, 2019
Jingjing Ma

China’s Sinopec launches coffee brand with 27,000 ...

Unleashing data's superpowers for the Korean market: GA4 and CDPs
Mar 14, 2023
Isabel Han

Unleashing data's superpowers for the Korean ...

A storm in a coffee cup: Should Starbucks worry about Luckin in China?
May 30, 2018
Jerry Clode

A storm in a coffee cup: Should Starbucks worry ...

What chance does Tim Hortons have in China?
Mar 11, 2019
Jingjing Ma

What chance does Tim Hortons have in China?

Just Published

C-beauty doubles its market share in just five years
3 hours ago
Kevin Rozario

C-beauty doubles its market share in just five years

Chinese beauty brands are starting to go high-end, and that’s something international players will need to adapt to.

Unravelling Threads: What Meta's Twitter rival means for comms pros
3 hours ago
Ruth Lee

Unravelling Threads: What Meta's Twitter rival ...

Amid yet another tumultuous week at Twitter, Meta has dropped the biggest spanner-in-the-works yet for the bluebird: the announcement that Twitter-copycat, Threads has launched.

Churn concern: Agencies on staff exits, junior-level exodus and slower hiring
The Knowledge
3 hours ago
Jonathan Weinberg

Churn concern: Agencies on staff exits, junior-level...

Agencies continued to see a high turnover of staff in 2022, but as client and economic pressures have shifted, so too has the approach to hiring new recruits.

Pringles repurposes iconic US Superbowl 'Can Hands' ad
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Pringles repurposes iconic US Superbowl 'Can Hands' ad

Pringles remakes its Super Bowl ads for the European market, poking fun at what can happen when people get their hands stuck inside a Pringles tub.