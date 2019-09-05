coffee
China’s Sinopec launches coffee brand with 27,000 locations
The petrol company aims to sell three types of coffee branded like gasoline varieties at its convenience stores nationwide.
What chance does Tim Hortons have in China?
Given China’s crowded and innovative coffee and quick-serve food market, we asked branding consultants what the Canadian coffee and quick-serve food outlet should think about as it enters the mainland.
Coca-Cola buys $5.1 billion Costa for 'strong coffee platform'
Coca-Cola is buying high-street coffee chain Costa in a $5.1bn (£3.9bn) deal as it moves into the hot drinks market for the first time and eyes an expansion of the brand globally.
A storm in a coffee cup: Should Starbucks worry about Luckin in China?
The upstart in this 'blue versus green' battle for mug-share has interesting differentiators, from pricing to experience and a focus on the workplace, Jerry Clode argues.
7-Eleven taps coffee culture to froth its image
A multimillion Hong Kong dollar campaign for a new premium brew blends outdoor, print and social media in Hong Kong and Macau.
Can Starbucks stay on the boil in Asia?
BRAND HEALTH CHECK: Starbucks is buying big into China—but it may all amount to a hill of beans.
