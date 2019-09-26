A campaign developed by BBH London is part of an effort to promote natural diamonds, and an improved industry image, to mainland consumers.
The petrol company aims to sell three types of coffee branded like gasoline varieties at its convenience stores nationwide.
A week after its China debut caused a frenzy, the retailer is enduring a wave of membership cancellations.
Xiaomi has perhaps done too good a job building a budget brand. We asked experts whether the company can upgrade its image into premium territory.
A victim of its own success, the 20,000-square-meter supermarket closed early after being overrun by eager—and in some cases overly eager—consumers.
We explore a fascinating market that is driving forward on a mixture of traditional "who can shout loudest" techniques; popular KOL campaigns and new highly reactive strategies tailored for the mobile era.
