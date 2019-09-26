Jingjing Ma

Diamond Producers Association targets China with 'The Diamond Journey'
Advertising
Sep 26, 2019
A campaign developed by BBH London is part of an effort to promote natural diamonds, and an improved industry image, to mainland consumers.

China’s Sinopec launches coffee brand with 27,000 locations
News
Sep 5, 2019
The petrol company aims to sell three types of coffee branded like gasoline varieties at its convenience stores nationwide.

Costco grand-opening hoopla gives way to disappointment in Shanghai
News
Sep 4, 2019
A week after its China debut caused a frenzy, the retailer is enduring a wave of membership cancellations.

Brand Health Check: What's next for Xiaomi
News
Aug 30, 2019
Xiaomi has perhaps done too good a job building a budget brand. We asked experts whether the company can upgrade its image into premium territory.

China's first Costco closes shortly after opening
News
Aug 28, 2019
A victim of its own success, the 20,000-square-meter supermarket closed early after being overrun by eager—and in some cases overly eager—consumers.

Fast-changing Cambodia calls for an experimental attitude to marketing
Front and Centre
Aug 23, 2019
We explore a fascinating market that is driving forward on a mixture of traditional "who can shout loudest" techniques; popular KOL campaigns and new highly reactive strategies tailored for the mobile era.

