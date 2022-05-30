Former Visa marketer on skills to survive the talent crunch

The recent Campaign360 gathered some of the region’s top marketers, and many issues were discussed including the critical talent crunch. Anita Kanal, former VP of customer marketing for Visa, expands on evergreen skills that digital marketers should equip themselves.

Kanal says: “Some of [these skills] are problem-solving, having an entrepreneurial mindset. Are these individuals willing to upskill themselves? Are they close to technology? Do they have the mindset where they are able to look at the marketing challenges, but still have a business-led discussion with their stakeholders?”