Chic sheep: W+K creates a yarn about flocculent celebs for Merino wool

Seeing the above video first thing this morning made Ad Nut wonder if someone had dropped mild hallucinogens into Ad Nut's coffee.

The video introduces 'The Merino Sisters', a trio of laniferous humanoids who inhabit an oddly surreal mansion. The apparently famous creatures extol the virtues of Merino wool to an Anna Wintour-type who gets shepherded around their property by a somewhat rude murderous beast.

The work, by Wieden+Kennedy Shanghai, launched on September 21 and is the first brand campaign in China for The Woolmark Company.

According to Follen See, art director at W+K Shanghai, the fantasy-tinged world that had Ad Nut wondering about mind-altering substances was no accident:

We created a one-of-a-kind visual world for the Merinos to occupy. It’s luxurious, stylishly beautiful, and filled with surprises. And that’s just how we wanted Merino wool to be recognized.

The content went live first on ecommerce channels, where the 'sisters' also appeared in livestreams, according to Aier Xu, W+K copywriter:

The livestream world has seen nothing but human celebrities in recent years. We wanted to try something different. The Merino Sisters are the first celebrity sheep to embrace the medium. And they showed up other places too—Tmall, Weibo, WeChat, basically anywhere that they could get the spotlight.

The brand's ambition for the sisters is high, according to W+K creative director Tree Chan:

For beef, there’s Kobe beef. For roses, there are Damask roses. For sparkling wine, there’s Champagne. We want to make Merino wool the most prestigious and respected family of wool for people in China.

CREDITS

Executive Creative Directors: Ian Toombs, Vivian Yong

Creative Director: Tree Chan

Copywriter / Art Director: Follen See, Aier Xu

Producer: Bernice Wong

Account Team Member(s): Jim Zhou, Edith Wang,

Head of Strategy Planning: Renee Zhang

Senior Planner: Jennings Liu

Business Affairs: Jessica Deng

Production: The Pandemic Story

Director: Ding Yu Chen

DP: An Zheng

Executive Producers: Wong Ay Wei

Line Producer: Areta Mak, Lee Ser Ping

Editor: Zhang Yi Bo



VFX: Fin Design + Effects

Executive Producer: Emma Daines

Producer: Chye Yee, Liu Fan

VFX Supervisor: Segundo Fernandez

Lead Compositor: Joseph Tsang

VFX Artist: Gu YiChen, Lilia Zheltiakova, Carlo Maria Rossi, Ran XiaoXu, Camille

Shen, Jessie Qi, Ted Tsui, Echo Zhao, Zuo Chen



Color: Fin Design + Effects

Colorist: Fergus Rotherham

Music:

制作人Creative Director: 沈力 Lee Shen

歌手Singer: 杨默依 Moi Yang

作曲Composer: 沈力 Lee Shen

编曲Arranger: 彭轩 Bruno Peng

混音Mixing: 邢铜 Xing Tong



Sound design: Big Knows Shanghai

Executive: Arthur Monnet

Sound Designer: Charles Monnet



Mix: Hush Shanghai

Producer: 邬乃星Bonie

Final MIxer: 王祎晟Eason, 王嘉熙 Jiaxi