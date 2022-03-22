Advertising Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
22 hours ago

Wieden Kennedy chants mantra of good ideas

AGENCY REPORT CARD: The independent network continues to hone in on strong ideas to produce outstanding campaigns. But what does an upward trajectory look like?

Going through submission after submission as part of our Agency Report Cards, it’s odd to sometimes come upon a network that isn’t trying to save the world by continually producing award-bait purpose campaigns for the world’s biggest FMCG companies.

At W+K, success of a campaign is defined simply by two things: if it was a great idea, and whether anyone cared about it. Admirable as this may be, how is the agency measuring against the changes of adland?

What was Wieden+Kennedy’s overall grade? Our full report with the overall grade—plus scores for business; innovation; DEI and sustainability; creativity and effectiveness; and management—is available only to Campaign members.

Become a Campaign Asia-Pacific member to get access to all the 2021 Agency Report Cards and much more.

 
Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

