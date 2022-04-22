News Advertising
Staff Reporters
18 hours ago

Wieden Kennedy makes three global leadership appointments

Kathryn Addo is global brand director on Nike, Rebecca Groff elevated to chief marketing officer, and Jacqueline Steele is chief growth officer.

L-R: Jacqueline Steele, Rebecca Groff and Kathryn Addo.
L-R: Jacqueline Steele, Rebecca Groff and Kathryn Addo.

Wieden Kennedy (W+K) has promoted three leaders to global network roles. Kathryn Addo has become global brand director on Nike, Rebecca Groff has been elevated to chief marketing officer, and Jacqueline Steele is now chief growth officer.

They will report to Neal Arthur and Karl Lieberman, leaders of the independent agency.

W+K previously promoted Neal Arthur to global chief operating officer and Karl Lieberman to global chief creative officer, and hired Jai Tedeschi, as global director of culture and operations.

Addo, who has been at W+K for 10 years and was previously group account director, is now part of the network leadership team. She will lead the agency’s foundational client Nike. Addo will oversee the business globally with her partners Alberto Ponte and Ryan O’Rourke. She most recently was based at W+K Amsterdam, where she ran the office’s biggest accounts—Nike, Instagram and Facebook/Meta.

Groff, a 13-year veteran of the agency, will oversee the W+K brand and its expansion into new markets. Prior to this, she served as global director of communications and PR for six years. She will continue to oversee internal and external communications across the agency’s eight global offices.

Finally, new chief growth officer Steele has been at the agency for 11 years. Previously, she served as the director of new business for W+K's New York office.

These appointments are part of the agency’s evolution, noted new CMO Groff. “We have been redefining what creative opportunity is— which includes expanding the definition of who we hire and what we do for brands,” she said in a media statement. “While this place is still very much rooted in the vision that the founders had at the beginning… there is a lot that is new and different, so a big part of the remit moving forward is making sure more people and brands know they can come to W+K and find their voice.”

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

1 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

As war for talent heats up, adland reviews employee engagement

2 As war for talent heats up, adland reviews employee engagement

Publicis defends Singapore whole of government master media agency account

3 Publicis defends Singapore whole of government master media agency account

Anne Hathaway and Roger Federer are wasted in tourism ad

4 Anne Hathaway and Roger Federer are wasted in tourism ad

'The horror stories are real': How adland leaders in Shanghai are coping with lockdowns

5 'The horror stories are real': How adland leaders in Shanghai are coping with lockdowns

Ikea proposes playtime to improve mental wellbeing

6 Ikea proposes playtime to improve mental wellbeing

Luxury brands deliver fresh vegetables in Shanghai

7 Luxury brands deliver fresh vegetables in Shanghai

PepsiCo India ends association with WPP after 30 years

8 PepsiCo India ends association with WPP after 30 years

Google’s APAC head of privacy on how marketers can gear up

9 Google’s APAC head of privacy on how marketers can gear up

Move and win roundup: Week of April 11, 2022

10 Move and win roundup: Week of April 11, 2022

Related Articles

Wieden Kennedy chants mantra of good ideas
Advertising
Mar 22, 2022
Staff Reporters

Wieden Kennedy chants mantra of good ideas

Agency Report Card 2021: Wieden Kennedy
Analysis
Feb 28, 2022
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2021: Wieden Kennedy

Nike amplifies achievements of Black female athletes
Advertising
Mar 9, 2021
Staff Reporters

Nike amplifies achievements of Black female athletes

Nike Japan ad receives backlash—but is incidentally brilliant
Advertising
Dec 3, 2020
Ad Nut

Nike Japan ad receives backlash—but is incidentally ...

Just Published

Are consumers tired of ‘awareness’ messaging on Earth Day?
Marketing
16 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

Are consumers tired of ‘awareness’ messaging on ...

Consumers are plenty aware of the severe repercussions of climate change; yet brands continue to go down the ‘awareness’ route to compensate for tangible action.

Spikes Asia X Campaign: You have to go through a lot of c*ap to get a idea
Analysis
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Spikes Asia X Campaign: You have to go through a ...

BBDO's David Guerrero explains how to master creative idea-generation by giving yourself permission to be bad at it.

BlueTriton awards Horizon Media $90 million media account in US
Media
21 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

BlueTriton awards Horizon Media $90 million media ...

Horizon Media wins account after demonstrating its skills in delivering personalized advertising.

Cheil to steer digital business toward metaverse offerings
Advertising
22 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Cheil to steer digital business toward metaverse ...

The South Korean-based agency held a briefing session Thursday with securities analysts.