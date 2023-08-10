Passion takes the pitch in Nike and W+K Shanghai's latest work

Nike's latest touchdown in Shanghai isn't just a goal—it's a heart-pounding victory that rallies the nation to play with passion. Teaming up once again with their creative partners at Wieden+Kennedy Shanghai, Nike has scored big with an electrifying football campaign that's nothing short of heartwarming.
Kicking off with a spectacular light show extravaganza at the iconic Tank Shanghai, the spotlight is on the Chinese football sensation Wang Shuang. Fans, fuelled by their own fervour, converged outside the historic West Bund Museum to shower Wang Shuang with heartwarming messages—a testament to her unwavering love for the beautiful game.
Dubbed ‘Play With Heart’ x Tank Shanghai, this masterstroke by Nike is a heartfelt tribute to a star who plays with every ounce of passion. The creative minds at Wieden+Kennedy Shanghai transformed the tank-like art gallery into a colossal canvas, painting Wang Shuang's signature heart gesture in larger-than-life brilliance. As night falls, the mural transforms into an awe-inspiring light show, weaving a tapestry of love and support from fans against a backdrop inspired by an enchanting feature animation.
But that's not all—this campaign's playbook goes beyond individual brilliance. An animated celebration of the Chinese Women's Football Team unfolds, highlighting their inspiring stories both on and off the field. It's a family portrait of determination, a mosaic of dedication that speaks volumes.
Matt Meszaros, head of creative at W+K Shanghai, aptly captures the essence of this symphony: "The teams' personal stories are an inspiration that we wanted to tell the entire country." And that they did, in a resounding chorus of cheers that reverberate across social media platforms, marking yet another triumphant partnership between Nike and Wieden+Kennedy Shanghai.
This campaign isn't just about football—it's about the heartbeat of a nation synchronised with the pulse of passion. Nike and Wieden+Kennedy Shanghai have once again conjured up a masterpiece that inspires people to lace up, play with heart, and leave an indelible mark on the field of life. Just like Wang Shuang and her "heart buddy," this campaign is a reminder that the game is more than just a sport—it's a journey of love, dreams, and unwavering determination.
