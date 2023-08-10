The Work Advertising Branding
Nikita Mishra
1 day ago

Passion takes the pitch in Nike and W+K Shanghai's latest work

Shanghai lights up, and Nike scores in style to elevate Chinese football star Wang Shuang's inspirational story.

Nike's latest touchdown in Shanghai isn't just a goal—it's a heart-pounding victory that rallies the nation to play with passion. Teaming up once again with their creative partners at Wieden+Kennedy Shanghai, Nike has scored big with an electrifying football campaign that's nothing short of heartwarming.

Kicking off with a spectacular light show extravaganza at the iconic Tank Shanghai, the spotlight is on the Chinese football sensation Wang Shuang. Fans, fuelled by their own fervour, converged outside the historic West Bund Museum to shower Wang Shuang with heartwarming messages—a testament to her unwavering love for the beautiful game.

Dubbed ‘Play With Heart’ x Tank Shanghai, this masterstroke by Nike is a heartfelt tribute to a star who plays with every ounce of passion. The creative minds at Wieden+Kennedy Shanghai transformed the tank-like art gallery into a colossal canvas, painting Wang Shuang's signature heart gesture in larger-than-life brilliance. As night falls, the mural transforms into an awe-inspiring light show, weaving a tapestry of love and support from fans against a backdrop inspired by an enchanting feature animation.

But that's not all—this campaign's playbook goes beyond individual brilliance. An animated celebration of the Chinese Women's Football Team unfolds, highlighting their inspiring stories both on and off the field. It's a family portrait of determination, a mosaic of dedication that speaks volumes.

Matt Meszaros, head of creative at W+K Shanghai, aptly captures the essence of this symphony: "The teams' personal stories are an inspiration that we wanted to tell the entire country." And that they did, in a resounding chorus of cheers that reverberate across social media platforms, marking yet another triumphant partnership between Nike and Wieden+Kennedy Shanghai.

This campaign isn't just about football—it's about the heartbeat of a nation synchronised with the pulse of passion. Nike and Wieden+Kennedy Shanghai have once again conjured up a masterpiece that inspires people to lace up, play with heart, and leave an indelible mark on the field of life. Just like Wang Shuang and her "heart buddy," this campaign is a reminder that the game is more than just a sport—it's a journey of love, dreams, and unwavering determination.

CREDITS:

Client: Nike China
Campaign: NIKE FA23 RV WWC
Print/Film: Vignette/Stunt/KV

NIKE CHINA

Brand Creative Senior Director: Simon Lee, Che Lin
Narrative Director: Michael Chien
Narrative Manager: Jovi Weng
Art Director: Diana Tang
Senior Designer: Scott Wang
Designer: Cyan Wang, Lulu Zhang
Copywriter: Tiara Xu
Production Director: Kelly Zhan
Senior Producer: Sherry Xu, Christina Zhang
Producer:Daisy Su

WIEDEN+KENNEDY SHANGHAI 

Chief Creative Officer:  Ian Toombs / Vivian Yong
Head of Creative: Matt Meszaros
Creative Director: Zhong How
Associate Creative Director: Uty Chen / Ruby Li / Jing Qiu / Gem Xu
Senior Art Director: Huicheng Wu
Junior Art Director: Shuheng Fu
Art Director: Huzi Hu
Senior Copywriter: Journey Xie
Head of Production: Fang Yuan
Senior Producer: Iris Li / Rony Chan
Producer: Jazzy Zhao / Yifan Pan/ Leah Ai
Production Assistant: Doreen ZhuHead of Planning: Summer Yang
Senior Planner: Bart An / Alan Wu
Junior Planner: Katie Li
Co-Head of Brand Management: Qinna Ye
Brand Director: Yuting Zhang / Xueer Ren
Senior Brand Manager: Esther Choi
Brand Manager: Jessica Liu
Senior Brand Executive: Howan Tong / Wayne Zhang / Louise Cai
Business Affairs: Jessica Deng / Hui Ye / Gloria Ji
Head of Design: Juni Tsu
Designer: Loop Lu / Shiqian Pan / Chumeng Zong / Eighteen Zhang
Leading Design Producer: Vic Zhang
Senior Retoucher: Changqing Lee
FA Artist: Dennis Chen
In-house Editor: Juno Zhu

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

1 JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

Making use of the seconds: Unleash the full power of bite-sized content

2 Making use of the seconds: Unleash the full power of bite-sized content

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

3 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

AI-n't a party without Cadbury's new birthday celebration campaign in India

4 AI-n't a party without Cadbury's new birthday celebration campaign in India

Goodbye influencer marketing, it was nice knowing you

5 Goodbye influencer marketing, it was nice knowing you

Not so secret anymore: TSLA announces major leadership reshuffle with new group CEO and co-chief creative officer

6 Not so secret anymore: TSLA announces major leadership reshuffle with new group CEO and co-chief creative officer

Drinking rosé on a yacht whilst debating AI: Does the advertising industry need a reality check?

7 Drinking rosé on a yacht whilst debating AI: Does the advertising industry need a reality check?

Agency CEO confessions: Reflections on four years in the role

8 Agency CEO confessions: Reflections on four years in the role

Why AIA is betting on the metaverse with a Roblox game to help it reach a younger audience

9 Why AIA is betting on the metaverse with a Roblox game to help it reach a younger audience

DBS & POSB showcase heartwarming film that highlights positive community impact for Singapore’s National Day

10 DBS and POSB aim to inspire positive community impact with sentimental Singapore National Day film

Related Articles

China to Zhou Qi in new Nike ad: 'Don't come back'
Nov 1, 2017
Ad Nut

China to Zhou Qi in new Nike ad: 'Don't come back'

Nike inspires children to dream big with rousing Chinese New Year campaign
Jan 27, 2023
Ad Nut

Nike inspires children to dream big with rousing ...

Nike amplifies achievements of Black female athletes
Mar 9, 2021
Staff Reporters

Nike amplifies achievements of Black female athletes

Nike Japan ad receives backlash—but is incidentally brilliant
Dec 3, 2020
Ad Nut

Nike Japan ad receives backlash—but is incidentally ...

Just Published

Dentsu names new CEO for China as Deric Wong exits
6 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

Dentsu names new CEO for China as Deric Wong exits

Wong cites personal reasons for the exit; Chun Yin Mak, formerly an APAC managing partner at IBM Consulting, steps into his shoes.

Meet the jury for Women to Watch Asia Pacific 2023
6 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Meet the jury for Women to Watch Asia Pacific 2023

Leaders across Taiwan, Singapore and Indonesia will come together to judge this year's entries, as well as select members of Campaign Asia-Pacific's editorial team.

Owners of luxury brand Coach, Tapestry, purchase parent company of Michael Kors, Jimmy Choo and Versace in US$8.5 billion deal
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Owners of luxury brand Coach, Tapestry, purchase ...

The merger of the two fashion conglomerates will establish a "powerful global luxury house" that generates US$12 billion in annual sales.

Alibaba's Q1 revenue surges 14%, beats forecasts
7 hours ago
Minnie Wang

Alibaba's Q1 revenue surges 14%, beats forecasts

Five of the six business units show more vigorous growth in the first quarter of this financial year as the group starts reorganisation.