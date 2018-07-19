wiedenkennedy
Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Vivian Yong, Wieden+Kennedy
Vivian Yong brings a multicultural background and a degree in cultural studies to bear in creating work that moves consumers for top-tier brands in China and beyond.
Bend it like the Chinese players
Nike's 'Dare to Become' campaign shows a glimpse of the future when China becomes the football superpower.
Agency Report Card 2017: Wieden+Kennedy
We assess Wieden+Kennedy's 2017 performance in APAC, based on its business results, its innovation and initiatives, its work and awards and its people and leadership.
Nike creates original song to reach Korea's 'senegis'
Multiple celebs and athletes appear in 'Run it', Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo's latest work for the South Korea market.
China to Zhou Qi in new Nike ad: 'Don't come back'
TV spot from Wieden+Kennedy Shanghai stokes national pride with a tough message for the young NBA player.
'You can't guarantee a win', but brain damage is a near certainty
OPINION: Is an association with boxing in Nike's best interest?
