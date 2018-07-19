wiedenkennedy

Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Vivian Yong, Wieden+Kennedy
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Vivian Yong, Wieden+Kennedy

Vivian Yong brings a multicultural background and a degree in cultural studies to bear in creating work that moves consumers for top-tier brands in China and beyond.

Bend it like the Chinese players
Jul 19, 2018
Ad Nut

Bend it like the Chinese players

Nike's 'Dare to Become' campaign shows a glimpse of the future when China becomes the football superpower.

Agency Report Card 2017: Wieden+Kennedy
Mar 19, 2018
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2017: Wieden+Kennedy

We assess Wieden+Kennedy's 2017 performance in APAC, based on its business results, its innovation and initiatives, its work and awards and its people and leadership.

Nike creates original song to reach Korea's 'senegis'
Jan 31, 2018
Ad Nut

Nike creates original song to reach Korea's 'senegis'

Multiple celebs and athletes appear in 'Run it', Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo's latest work for the South Korea market.

China to Zhou Qi in new Nike ad: 'Don't come back'
Nov 1, 2017
Ad Nut

China to Zhou Qi in new Nike ad: 'Don't come back'

TV spot from Wieden+Kennedy Shanghai stokes national pride with a tough message for the young NBA player.

'You can't guarantee a win', but brain damage is a near certainty
Oct 12, 2017
Matthew Miller

'You can't guarantee a win', but brain damage is a near certainty

OPINION: Is an association with boxing in Nike's best interest?

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Deric Wong leaves OMG Hong Kong CEO post to lead Dentsu in China

1 Deric Wong leaves OMG to lead Dentsu China

Publicis Groupe names creative chief for APAC and MEA

2 Publicis Groupe names creative chief for APAC and MEA

Ogilvy combines Singapore and Malaysia operations

3 Ogilvy combines Singapore and Malaysia operations

Publicis pays back Covid salary sacrifices after encouraging Q4

4 Publicis pays back Covid salary sacrifices after encouraging Q4

Dentsu consolidates more Australian operations into Merkle and Isobar

5 Dentsu consolidates more Australian operations into Merkle and Isobar

Women to Watch Greater China 2021

6 Revealed: 20 Women to Watch in Greater China marketing and communications

IBM names Carla Piñeyro Sublett as CMO

7 IBM names Carla Piñeyro Sublett as CMO

Anna Chitty joins Starcom as China CEO

8 Anna Chitty joins Starcom as China CEO

How Braze helped HappyFresh put their customers first

9 How Braze helped HappyFresh put their customers first

10 takeaways from Wunderman Thompson's Future 100 report

10 10 takeaways from Wunderman Thompson's Future 100 report