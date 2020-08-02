nike
Nike and Wieden and Kennedy unveil tribute to Kobe Bryant
Rapper Kendrick Lamar tells world to ‘be better’ in tribute to NBA superstar.
Nike celebrates the perseverance of sports and social unity
The short film by Wieden+Kennedy uses split screen segues and features a galaxy of Nike endorsers and everyday athletes to highlight the universality of sport and societal challenges.
How the best-laid purchase plans are becoming impulse buys
Advances in technology are making it easier for consumers to impulsively purchase products that would traditionally have taken months or even years to work their way through the sales funnel.
Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Steve Tsoi, Nike
Tsoi's marketing marathon with Nike in China has kept the brand innovating at a faster pace than most of its competitors.
Nike CEO: We must get our own house in order on racism
Brand pledged $40m over four years for organisations supporting black community in US.
Nike, Adidas, Netflix, Ben & Jerry's and more show support for Black Lives Matter
Protests have been taking place across globe following George Floyd's death.
