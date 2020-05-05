wk
Wieden+Kennedy is proof that independence can be a powerful thing
AGENCY REPORT CARD: See Wieden+Kennedy's overall grade and our detailed report breaking down its 2019 performance in terms of leadership, creativity, innovation, business growth, and people/diversity initiatives.
Nike's film about a family rivalry may win the CNY race
An extremely determined auntie and her fleet-of-foot niece engage in an epic battle of politeness and endurance in this excellent film by Wieden+Kennedy Shanghai.
OkCupid launches first global campaign in unapologetic style
This work, created in partnership with Mekanism, pushes the dating app's localized questions which help users avoid thirst traps.
W+K chairman lets loose on holding companies in staunch defence of independence
“I hate to be harsh, but someone else's tragedy can be our opportunity,” David Luhr said.
HP touts brainy benefits of video games in China campaign
THE WORK: 'Achieve gamefulness' for HP Omen by Wieden+Kennedy Shanghai.
Facebook announces new global agency roster and diversity push
The news comes nine months after Antonio Lucio joined the company as global CMO.
