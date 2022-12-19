Partner Content
Staff Writer
4 days ago

AOY Insights: Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo head ‘Best Place to Work’ in Japan and Korea

Agency sees results from turning global focus on culture and diversity into local learnings for its hybrid blend of talent.

AOY Insights: Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo head ‘Best Place to Work’ in Japan and Korea
PARTNER CONTENT
AOY Insights is a new content series celebrating some of the top wins from Campaign Asia-Pacific's Agency of the Year awards. Join us as we take a closer look at the entries that struck gold this year.
 
Category: Best Place to Work – Japan/Korea
Key clients: Nike, Ikea, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Audi, HP, PCA
New clients this year: Suntory, Kodansha, CJ Foods
 
Highlights: Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo is not considered a Japanese advertising agency. Nor is it an American one. It is a hybrid — in the agency’s own words, “a blend of Japanese, Korean, and global insight and talent.”
 
This collision of cultures allows W+K Tokyo to get to work that has deep meaning, relevance and resonance that goes beyond just advertising.
 
As agency founder Dan Wieden said “Diversity is like dining. If you eat the same oatmeal every day for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, you probably understand oatmeal. But you don’t understand the variety of life and the diversity of opinions and cultures that change the way you look at the world.”
 
This year — W+K’s 40th anniversary — the agency brought even more clarity in its intentional approach to diversity and inclusion. They focused on creating a shared, consistent, accountable approach to truly being an equitably, inclusive, and diverse company.
 
The aim was for people to feel the W+K difference from the jump — that the agency is all about the people and their voices.
 
For 2022, W+K focused on evolving all of W+K’s structures and systems, creating more consistency around the entire W+K network, to better serve its talent and business needs.
 
One of the first initiatives was rewriting W+K’s global culture mission:
“To create an environment where different people with different voices can bring their whole selves, can take risks, can grow — culturally, emotionally, professionally — and, ultimately, do the best work of their lives.”
 
At the beginning of the year W+K Tokyo defined their creative ambition with six key pillars which have also shaped their employee engagement strategy this year:
  1. Creativity Needs Experimentation 
  2. Creativity Needs Process 
  3. Creativity Needs Growth 
  4. Creativity Needs Focus 
  5. Creativity Needs Rest
  6. Creativity Needs Fun 

As a result, this meant market-adjusting employees' salary level and employing an independent compensation consultant to revisit pay bands and compensation philosophy — all in the service of equity, talent growth and retention.

W+K Tokyo’s team is made up of 17 different nationalities — 63% of the staff are Japanese and 37% from overseas — with a variety of programs initiated to improve culture and create a true sense of belonging. This ranges from having a full-time Cultural Adaptation team who ensure all office communication is done bilingually and interpreting cultural differences to providing training and career development opportunities. English and Japanese lessons are provided to staff with language learners buddied together.

Staff learning and development growth is provided both on an individual and agency-wide level. Brainmart, a monthly series of talks, was launched to provide inspiration around the process of different creative people.
 
Culture outings and department offsites have restarted after Covid restrictions eased. Highlights included Onobori Monsters, where three “Onobori (“out of town visitors”) are sent each quarter on a mission to discover a less-visited part of Japan, and a two-day glamping trip to the countryside to celebrate Wieden+Kennedy’s 40th Founder’s Day and 24th year in Japan. 
 
Such initiatives help W+K Tokyo “walk their talk” when it comes to culture.
 
Judges say: W+K Tokyo was seen as having an inspirational vision with clarity on how to create a culture of enhancement. The agency was further praised for its “modern and relevant solutions to work-life balance challenges” and its holistic view of employee engagement. “I would love to work at W+K Tokyo!” said one judge.
 
W+K Tokyo also won silver for ‘Independent Agency of the Year’ in Japan and Korea.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

1 Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

Behind the Tokyo Olympics bribery scandal involving Dentsu, Hakuhodo and ADK

2 Behind the Tokyo Olympics bribery scandal

Major auto brands linked to forced labour in Uyghur region

3 Major auto brands linked to forced labour in Uyghur region

Ogilvy Asia co-CEOs on the shift of ‘great’ creativity, tech layoffs, and more

4 Ogilvy Asia co-CEOs on the shift of ‘great’ creativity, tech layoffs, and more

40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

5 40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

Outdoor advertising in Hong Kong is far from dead

6 Outdoor advertising in Hong Kong is far from dead

How are you using discovery commerce?

7 How are you using discovery commerce?

AOY Insights: UltraSuperNew crowned ‘Independent Agency of the Year’ in Japan and Korea for second consecutive year

8 AOY Insights: UltraSuperNew crowned ‘Independent Agency of the Year’ in Japan and Korea for second consecutive year

Top exits and entrances of 2022

9 Top exits and entrances of 2022

OMD wins Burberry’s global media account

10 OMD wins Burberry’s global media account

Related Articles

Wieden+Kennedy taps Jiah Choi and Scott Dungate for leadership positions
Sep 11, 2022
Brandon Doerrer

Wieden+Kennedy taps Jiah Choi and Scott Dungate for ...

Just Published

Top 10 most-read Campaign features of 2022
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Top 10 most-read Campaign features of 2022

YEAR IN REVIEW: A look at our most-read in-depth features published by the Campaign Asia-Pacific editorial team in 2022.

There’s a lot to look forward to in 2023
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

There’s a lot to look forward to in 2023

Putting a busy news year to bed, Campaign Asia-Pacific is taking a break for the holidays. We will be back on 3 January 2023.

Why Elon Musk will fail without a PR team
1 day ago
Grig Richters

Why Elon Musk will fail without a PR team

There’s no denying that Elon Musk is in a precarious position. Just days ago, Twitter users voted for him to step down as head of the social media site in a shock poll. What’s even more shocking is that Musk created the poll, which is definitely not something a PR expert would have advised.