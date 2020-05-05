wieden kennedy
"We have re-branded to a lean, clean, flying machine"
India's largest airline, Indigo, has tried to recast itself during the pandemic, as passenger numbers have nosedived and cases have taken off.
Wieden+Kennedy is proof that independence can be a powerful thing
AGENCY REPORT CARD: See Wieden+Kennedy's overall grade and our detailed report breaking down its 2019 performance in terms of leadership, creativity, innovation, business growth, and people/diversity initiatives.
'Don't accidentally kill someone': W+K puts 'social distancing' in plainer terms
Public-service campaign targets the agecy's native state of Oregon.
Agency Report Card 2019: Wieden+Kennedy
On the back of great work for star client Nike, Wieden+Kennedy saw major leadership changes in India and Japan. But did this have an impact on regional growth?
Nike's film about a family rivalry may win the CNY race
An extremely determined auntie and her fleet-of-foot niece engage in an epic battle of politeness and endurance in this excellent film by Wieden+Kennedy Shanghai.
OkCupid launches first global campaign in unapologetic style
This work, created in partnership with Mekanism, pushes the dating app's localized questions which help users avoid thirst traps.
