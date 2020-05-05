wieden kennedy

2 hours ago
Raahil Chopra

"We have re-branded to a lean, clean, flying machine"

India's largest airline, Indigo, has tried to recast itself during the pandemic, as passenger numbers have nosedived and cases have taken off.

May 5, 2020
Staff Reporters

AGENCY REPORT CARD: See Wieden+Kennedy's overall grade and our detailed report breaking down its 2019 performance in terms of leadership, creativity, innovation, business growth, and people/diversity initiatives.

Mar 30, 2020
Elaine Underwood

Public-service campaign targets the agecy's native state of Oregon.

Mar 19, 2020
Staff Reporters

On the back of great work for star client Nike, Wieden+Kennedy saw major leadership changes in India and Japan. But did this have an impact on regional growth?

Jan 10, 2020
Ad Nut

An extremely determined auntie and her fleet-of-foot niece engage in an epic battle of politeness and endurance in this excellent film by Wieden+Kennedy Shanghai.

Jan 7, 2020
Oliver McAteer

This work, created in partnership with Mekanism, pushes the dating app's localized questions which help users avoid thirst traps.

