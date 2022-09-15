Advertising The Work
Campaign India Team
1 day ago

Budweiser kicks off World Cup campaign with Messi, Neymar and Sterling

Watch the film conceptualised by Wieden+Kennedy.

Budweiser, an official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup, has rolled out its campaign for the tournament. 
 
The campaign is titled 'The World is Yours to Take' and has been conceptualised by Wieden+Kennedy.  The global campaign consists of a film which features Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr, and Raheem Sterling and will be aired in more than 70 countries. 
 
The aim of the film is to unite football fans and the players. In the film, the footballers and a group of fans make their way through the tunnel towards a football pitch. The soundtrack of the campaign is a reimagining of the track 'Everybody Wants to Rule the World'. 
 
Todd Allen, global vice president - marketing, Budweiser, said, “As sponsor of the FIFA World Cup for more than 30 years, we wanted to capture the infectious global energy of football fans everywhere to encourage people to find the conviction to go for greatness, no matter what the journey to get there might look like. Determination to overcome challenges in the name of achieving greatness, like we’ve seen countless times from Messi, Neymar Jr, and Sterling, is an inspiration to us and to fans around the world. We hope our new campaign reminds fans that no matter what stands in your way, the world is yours to take.”
 
Vineet Sharma, vice president - marketing, South Asia, AB InBev, said, “Our long-standing association with FIFA gives us the unique opportunity to build a meaningful, lasting connection with football fans in India, one of the largest football viewing nations in the world. The brand’s latest campaign ‘The World is Yours To Take’ is our biggest and most exciting yet in India and globally. We want to inspire our consumers to seize opportunities, look beyond the challenges that life throws at them and to take a step closer to their dreams.”
 
Budweiser will also be hosting fanfest watch parties around the world.
Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Dentsu to drop international CEO role in restructure as Wendy Clark heads for exit

1 Dentsu to drop international CEO role in restructure as Wendy Clark heads for exit

Trying to craft the right creatives for TikTok? The answer lies in testing

2 Trying to craft the right creatives for TikTok? The answer lies in testing

Adland speaks out on quiet quitting

3 Adland speaks out on quiet quitting

Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2022: Winners revealed

4 Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2022: Winners revealed

‘I will miss this team greatly’: Wendy Clark’s exit confirmed as Dentsu moves to one global operation

5 ‘I will miss this team greatly’: Wendy Clark’s exit confirmed

Follow me on TikTok: How SMBs can drive growth on the platform

6 Follow me on TikTok: How SMBs can drive growth on the platform

“Not coming to an iPhone near you”: Samsung trolls Apple in latest ad

7 “Not coming to an iPhone near you”: Samsung trolls Apple in latest ad

Alice Chow to replace Caroline Chan as GroupM Hong Kong CEO

8 Alice Chow to replace Caroline Chan as GroupM Hong Kong CEO

Wendy Clark poised to step down as global CEO of Dentsu International

9 Wendy Clark poised to step down as global CEO of Dentsu International

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

10 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Related Articles

Budweiser's APAC CMO on 'effortless marketing'
Marketing
May 18, 2022
Minnie Wang

Budweiser's APAC CMO on 'effortless marketing'

Wieden+Kennedy taps Jiah Choi and Scott Dungate for leadership positions
Advertising
Sep 11, 2022
Brandon Doerrer

Wieden+Kennedy taps Jiah Choi and Scott Dungate for ...

Wieden Kennedy makes three global leadership appointments
News
Apr 22, 2022
Staff Reporters

Wieden Kennedy makes three global leadership ...

Wieden Kennedy chants mantra of good ideas
Advertising
Mar 22, 2022
Staff Reporters

Wieden Kennedy chants mantra of good ideas

Just Published

Patagonia gives away company: Is this real brand purpose?
PR
21 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

Patagonia gives away company: Is this real brand ...

The apparel-maker made news this week for giving away its US$3 billion company towards climate-change efforts. We ask comms pros if this should set an example for other corporations.

Foodpanda partners with GroupM, launches adtech solution in 11 markets
Advertising
21 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

Foodpanda partners with GroupM, launches adtech ...

The food-delivery company will roll out a set of integrated features that include the Foodpanda app, digital marketing assets, and new partnership programmes.

Outbrain launches optimisation offering for publishers
Digital
22 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

Outbrain launches optimisation offering for publishers

Keystone uses proprietary bidding and optimization AI technology to generate revenue streams beyond advertising.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Stephanie (Seung-Hun) Choi, Samsung
Marketing
22 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Stephanie (Seung-Hun) ...

Thanks to her ongoing efforts to revamp brand engagement with new experiences and bold campaigns, Choi elevates Samsung Electronics to bigger heights.