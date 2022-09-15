Budweiser kicks off World Cup campaign with Messi, Neymar and Sterling

Budweiser, an official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup, has rolled out its campaign for the tournament.

The campaign is titled 'The World is Yours to Take' and has been conceptualised by Wieden+Kennedy. The global campaign consists of a film which features Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr, and Raheem Sterling and will be aired in more than 70 countries.

The aim of the film is to unite football fans and the players. In the film, the footballers and a group of fans make their way through the tunnel towards a football pitch. The soundtrack of the campaign is a reimagining of the track 'Everybody Wants to Rule the World'.

Todd Allen, global vice president - marketing, Budweiser, said, “As sponsor of the FIFA World Cup for more than 30 years, we wanted to capture the infectious global energy of football fans everywhere to encourage people to find the conviction to go for greatness, no matter what the journey to get there might look like. Determination to overcome challenges in the name of achieving greatness, like we’ve seen countless times from Messi, Neymar Jr, and Sterling, is an inspiration to us and to fans around the world. We hope our new campaign reminds fans that no matter what stands in your way, the world is yours to take.”

Vineet Sharma, vice president - marketing, South Asia, AB InBev, said, “Our long-standing association with FIFA gives us the unique opportunity to build a meaningful, lasting connection with football fans in India, one of the largest football viewing nations in the world. The brand’s latest campaign ‘The World is Yours To Take’ is our biggest and most exciting yet in India and globally. We want to inspire our consumers to seize opportunities, look beyond the challenges that life throws at them and to take a step closer to their dreams.”

Budweiser will also be hosting fanfest watch parties around the world.