Bibigo's new campaign and branding gets hungry folks to 'Live Delicious'

One of Korea's largest food brands has a new look and attitude, thanks to its new 'Live Delicious' campaign by Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo, also tapping the creative agency's hub in Seoul.

The CJ Group-owned brand, which stems from its bibimbap restaurants, makes quick-prepared Korean favourites like dumplings, kimchi and fried chicken chunks with worldwide appeal (hence the name 'Bibigo'). Appealing to busy young consumers, the brand is aiming to make K-food the next Korean culture wave to go global.

“We have huge ambition for Bibigo globally—we want to win the world’s tastebuds," says Shawn Park, Bibigo's global brand group leader. "We’re on a mission to show the power that delicious Korean food has to enrich lives. Whether a milestone celebration, or a between meetings snack, every moment is an opportunity to pause and enjoy life.”

Not surprisingly, the campaign's hero film directed by Lucrecia Taormina and produced with Prettybird, taps a K-pop vibe with a catchy track, slick choreography, and plenty of kitchen moves with hips and butts in motion.

The message delivered is to 'Live Delicious' by making the most of your food in the moment, whether on a short break or by sharing with friends rather than dispassionately eating alone at the computer, which is likely how many currently consume Bibigo foods.

The campaign will also see out-of-home billboards, social activations and digital advertising globally.

The work simultaneously unveils a new brand design system, giving Bibigo's bibimbap stone bowl an update with bolder graphics in its branding and new types of photography.

Campaign's take: Tapping K-culture to export Korean food favourites is smart and the branding appeals to younger global audiences hungry to take a bite of Korean lifestyle. Nothing revolutionary here, but the work is fun and fast, like the food: It sells.