Nike amplifies achievements of Black female athletes

Nike is celebrating the impact of Black women in sports with a short film titled 'We play real'.

The Wieden+Kennedy spot, narrated by actress Dominique Fishback, shows athletes like Serena Williams, Caster Semenya, Naomi Osaka and Sha'Carri Richardson during pivotal moments in their careers.

As Fishback states that "We give our blood, sweat and tears to be our very best even when the world tells us it's never going to be enough", the ad weaves together shots of the athletes' sporting achievements alongside moments of social activism, such as Osaka wearing a mask adorned with Breonna Taylor’s name during the US Open.