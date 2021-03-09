Advertising The Work
Staff Reporters
18 hours ago

Nike amplifies achievements of Black female athletes

A new short film, 'We Play Real', by Wieden+Kennedy, features star athletes Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka and Sydney Leroux.

Nike is celebrating the impact of Black women in sports with a short film titled 'We play real'.

The Wieden+Kennedy spot, narrated by actress Dominique Fishback, shows athletes like Serena Williams, Caster Semenya, Naomi Osaka and Sha'Carri Richardson during pivotal moments in their careers.

As Fishback states that "We give our blood, sweat and tears to be our very best even when the world tells us it's never going to be enough", the ad weaves together shots of the athletes' sporting achievements alongside moments of social activism, such as Osaka wearing a mask adorned with Breonna Taylor’s name during the US Open.

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

1 Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

Here are your 2021 Spikes Asia Awards winners

2 Spikes Grand Prix and special awards announced

The industry responds to Google’s dismissal of identifiers

3 The industry responds to Google’s dismissal of identifiers

Google is not killing ID solutions, but has succeeded in sowing doubt

4 Google is not killing ID solutions, but has succeeded in sowing doubt

Google shatters hopes of replacing cookies with independent identifiers

5 Google shatters hopes of replacing cookies with independent identifiers

How Hyundai Genesis responded when Tiger Woods crashed in one of its cars

6 How Hyundai Genesis responded when Tiger Woods crashed in one of its cars

Mindshare adds dedicated China leadership

7 Mindshare adds dedicated China leadership

'Extinction date' packaging design wins gold at Young Spikes integrated competition

8 'Extinction date' packaging design wins gold at Young Spikes integrated competition

US ad giants Omnicom and Interpublic cut 10,000 roles in 2020

9 US ad giants Omnicom and Interpublic cut 10,000 roles in 2020

Visa names new APAC head of marketing

10 Visa names new APAC head of marketing

Related Articles

Nike Japan ad receives backlash—but is incidentally brilliant
Advertising
Dec 3, 2020
Ad Nut

Nike Japan ad receives backlash—but is incidentally ...

Nike’s first esports ad launches gamers into training hell
Advertising
Oct 1, 2020
Ad Nut

Nike’s first esports ad launches gamers into ...

Agency Report Card 2020: Wieden+Kennedy
Advertising
Feb 9, 2021
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2020: Wieden+Kennedy

Nike's film about a family rivalry may win the CNY race
Advertising
Jan 10, 2020
Ad Nut

Nike's film about a family rivalry may win the CNY race

Just Published

Performance marketing, is it really effective?
Digital
16 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Performance marketing, is it really effective?

Following Airbnb's move to shift spend out of performance, five performance-marketing experts from across Asia-Pacific discuss where the brand may have gone wrong and argue the value of balancing performance with brand.

DDB's hard-driving culture delivers wins, but at what cost?
Advertising
17 hours ago
Staff Reporters

DDB's hard-driving culture delivers wins, but at ...

AGENCY REPORT CARD: A dogged pursuit of pitches pays off in terms of new business, but our concerns about a lack of innovation and the network’s employee churn remain.

Let’s call time on the masculinity of beer
Marketing
17 hours ago
Rowan Chidgey

Let’s call time on the masculinity of beer

It's no wonder many women don't feel beer is a drink for them when much of the sector's most famous advertising—including for AB InBev's brands—has been so geared towards men.

Standard Chartered to use Dentsu Curate to drive 'Here for good' global campaign
Digital
17 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Standard Chartered to use Dentsu Curate to drive ...

This win follows a pilot project across 30 markets using a made-in-APAC programmatic solution, which resulted in a more than twofold improvement in both campaign efficiency and video completion rate, according to the agency.