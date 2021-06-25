Campaign Crash Course: What is the play economy, and how do you unlock it?

Welcome back to Campaign Asia-Pacific's Crash Course learning series, in which you will learn valuable lessons and practical business tips on trending and essential topics from industry experts in just five minutes. Think of it as a mini mini MBA, if you will.

The lesson

The 32nd lesson in the Crash Course series will uncover how brands can futureproof themselves for the play economy. Play has already become deeply integrated in our day-to-day lives, from the gamification of ecommerce purchasing, to social media rewards, to online gaming. It is a thread that connects our social, cultural and professional lives, as AdColony puts it. And with 1.2 billion gamers in Asia-Pacific, it presents lucrative advertising opportunities for brands.

In this lesson you will learn:

What is the play economy?

The five key personas in gaming.

Types of advertising within the play economy.

Key considerations when concocting an advertising strategy.

Your teacher

Tom Simpson is the SVP of APAC at AdColony, a mobile app marketing platform. He's held a variety of senior roles at the firm over the past five years, first joining as director of programmatic and growth. He now leads teams across 18 markets.

Simpson has over 15 years' tech and marketing industry experience at start-ups, agencies and multinationals. He has worked across video, performance, AI, programmatic, mobile, gaming, online retail and data with the world’s largest brands. He is a board member of Mobile Marketing Association APAC, and has been a committee member for Gaming & Esports and Programmatic for IAB Southeast Asia & India.

The quiz

After you watch the above video, test your knowledge of the play economy with this quiz: