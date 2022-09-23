Campaign Crash Course: Marketing to under-18s in gaming

The lesson
In the 47th lesson of our Crash Course series, we dive into the top five strategies for marketing to under-18s in gaming. Asia Pacific is home to over 450 million gamers, which represents a very lucrative audience for brands. However, it is not simple as cutting and pasting common marketing strategies.
In this lesson you will learn:
- How to know your audience and their habits
- The top gaming habits in APAC
- Why safety of the gaming environment is paramount
- How to build experiences in, around and beyond the game
- The metaverse is the next frontier to be captured
Your teacher
Will Anstee is the chief executive officer of TotallyAwesome. As CEO, his mission is not only to make the Internet safe for children but also to give them a quality experience to surprise and delight.
The quiz
After you watch the above video, test your knowledge of marketing to under-18s in gaming with this quiz:
|Campaign Crash Course is an ongoing series with new courses to be released on Fridays. We are always looking for feedback and ideas. Have a suggestion or want to take part? Complete our feedback form or email our editors.