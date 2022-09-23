Campaign Crash Course: Marketing to under-18s in gaming

Welcome back to Campaign Asia-Pacific's Crash Course learning series, in which you will learn valuable lessons and practical business tips on trending and essential topics from industry experts in just five minutes. Think of it as a mini mini MBA, if you will.

Lessons will cover the breadth of the marcomms industry, including technology, creative, media, strategy, leadership, diversity and inclusion and more. We'll start off by introducing you to larger topics and delve deeper into specific elements in the future. This series is designed to be useful to C-suite executives as well as those just starting out in their careers.

The lesson In the 47th lesson of our Crash Course series, we dive into the top five strategies for marketing to under-18s in gaming. Asia Pacific is home to over 450 million gamers, which represents a very lucrative audience for brands. However, it is not simple as cutting and pasting common marketing strategies. In this lesson you will learn: How to know your audience and their habits

The top gaming habits in APAC

Why safety of the gaming environment is paramount

How to build experiences in, around and beyond the game

The metaverse is the next frontier to be captured Your teacher Will Anstee is the chief executive officer of TotallyAwesome. As CEO, his mission is not only to make the Internet safe for children but also to give them a quality experience to surprise and delight. The quiz After you watch the above video, test your knowledge of marketing to under-18s in gaming with this quiz: